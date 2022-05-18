Kate Campos moves to No. 2 on all-time chart in 100-meter hurdles

Kate Campos entered the state track meet third all-time in the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles. That record book saw a change early Wednesday afternoon as Campos moved herself one spot higher.
The Lincoln Pius X junior finished her heat in 14.03 seconds, the second-best electronic time in state history.
“It felt really good,” Campos said. “I thought I had 13 and I looked up. It was just a clean set. I wasn't smacking my knees running between.
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos smiles as she crosses the finish line first in the first heat of the 100-meter hurdles.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Campos said she wasn’t exactly aiming for records coming into the day, but she simply wanted to “focus on running” and having fun while doing it, as she's done all year. The state record is 13:87, set by LaQue Moen-Davis (Omaha North) in 2011.
Campos finished ahead of Lincoln Northeast’s Laney Songster (14.84), who had the next-fastest qualifying time. Heading into Thursday, Campos will try to build off her day-one success, and maybe another record will come out of it.
“I think I still thought that I could maybe pull one out, maybe get the record if I kept going, but not today,” Campos said. “It's definitely encouraging if I can keep it clean tomorrow.”
However, Campos wasn’t done for the day, and she wasn’t done winning either. In the 300-meter hurdles she again led qualifying, this time clocking in at 43.45. Her season best is 43.10, which is No. 2 all-time.
Campos hit the fourth hurdle in the process,but was able to overcome it.
“I got it on my knee pretty good,” she said. “I think it was No. 4. I got kind of sideways but I recovered okay. I was just thinking, 'I got to go, go, go!'”
Go, go, go is exactly what the junior did the rest of the race and what she’ll try to do on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers competes in the Girls Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers competes in the Girls Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the Boys Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs competes in the Boys Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs competes in the Boys Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs competes in the Boys Class A 3200 Meter Run during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Makayla Thompson competes in the Girls Class A 300 Meter Low Hurdles during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe competes in the second heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos smiles as she crosse the finish line first in the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos competes in the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos smiles as she crosses the finish line first in the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Lucy Dillon finishes first in the Girls Class A 4x800 Meter Relay during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Braden Taylor finishes first in the Boys Class A 4x800 Meter Relay during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners compete in the 100-meter high hurdles during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Ben Hunzeker competes in the Class A triple jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Cory Vaughn competes in the Class A triple jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Jordyn Rochholz competes in the Class B pole vault during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Hailey Steffensmeier competes in the Class B discus throw during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Savannah Bishop competes in the Class B pole vault during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Jackson Martin competes in the Class A triple jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Zaidah Lightener competes in the Class A long jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Rome Bridger competes in the Class A long jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
McCook's Chayse Friehe competes in the Class B pole vault during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Olivia Poppert competes in the Class B discus during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the Class A triple jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies leaves the competition area of Class A long jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies competes in the Class A long jump during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins a preliminary heat of the Girls Class A 100 Meter Dash during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Burke's Zakeirah Johnson wins a preliminary heat of the Girls Class A 100 Meter Dash during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Neryah Hekl wins a preliminary heat of the Girls Class A 100 Meter Dash during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Neryah Hekl wins a preliminary heat of the Girls Class A 100 Meter Dash during the state track championships at Burke High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
