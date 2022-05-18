Kate Campos moves to No. 2 on all-time chart in 100-meter hurdles

Kate Campos entered the state track meet third all-time in the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles. That record book saw a change early Wednesday afternoon as Campos moved herself one spot higher.

The Lincoln Pius X junior finished her heat in 14.03 seconds, the second-best electronic time in state history.

“It felt really good,” Campos said. “I thought I had 13 and I looked up. It was just a clean set. I wasn't smacking my knees running between.

Campos said she wasn’t exactly aiming for records coming into the day, but she simply wanted to “focus on running” and having fun while doing it, as she's done all year. The state record is 13:87, set by LaQue Moen-Davis (Omaha North) in 2011.

Campos finished ahead of Lincoln Northeast’s Laney Songster (14.84), who had the next-fastest qualifying time. Heading into Thursday, Campos will try to build off her day-one success, and maybe another record will come out of it.

“I think I still thought that I could maybe pull one out, maybe get the record if I kept going, but not today,” Campos said. “It's definitely encouraging if I can keep it clean tomorrow.”

However, Campos wasn’t done for the day, and she wasn’t done winning either. In the 300-meter hurdles she again led qualifying, this time clocking in at 43.45. Her season best is 43.10, which is No. 2 all-time.

Campos hit the fourth hurdle in the process,but was able to overcome it.

“I got it on my knee pretty good,” she said. “I think it was No. 4. I got kind of sideways but I recovered okay. I was just thinking, 'I got to go, go, go!'”

Go, go, go is exactly what the junior did the rest of the race and what she’ll try to do on Thursday.

