Kayla Preston's 19 points leads Class A No. 3 Millard North girls over No. 10 Omaha Central

A surge to start the fourth quarter Friday night helped lead to victory for Millard North.

The Mustangs scored the first eight points of the final period and rallied for a 62-56 girls basketball win over Omaha Central. Class A No. 3 Millard North moved to 10-1 while the No. 10 Eagles fell to 9-4.

Central led 46-40 after three quarters but that advantage didn't last. A 3-pointer by Sara Harley and two baskets and a free throw from Avril Smith put the Mustangs on top.

Millard North outscored the host Eagles 22-10 in the fourth quarter as Smith and Kayla Preston each had seven points. Preston was 5-for-5 from the line down the stretch and finished with a team-high 19 points.

"This is a great win for us," coach Chris Paulson said. "It's always a tough environment here but I thought our girls handled it pretty well."

Ellie McCarville added 18 points, including 11 in the first half to keep the Mustangs close. Smith finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Inia Jones, who scored a school-record 35 points in a game earlier this season, had 21 for Central. She had 16 at halftime but was held to five in the third quarter and none in the fourth.

"We basically had all eyes on her," Paulson said. "We ran a 1-3-1 zone at them and tried to make their other players step up."

Eagles coach Michael Kroupa said the Mustangs deserved credit for their play, especially in the fourth quarter.

"They picked up their defensive intensity," he said. "They got the better of us when it counted."

Taylor Gonzales scored 14 for Central, which hosts ranked foe Lincoln High on Saturday.

"This is a tough weekend for us," Kroupa said. "We've got to come back and be ready to roll tomorrow night."

The Mustangs host Lincoln East on Saturday.

​Millard North (10-1).... 10 17 13 22 — 62

Omaha Central (9-4)... 16 11 19 10 — 56

MN: Sara Harley 7, Ellie McCarville 18, Kayla Preston 19, Lynn Davis 3, Addalyn Rooney 4, Avril Smith 10, Kate Stevens 1.

OC: Paris Devers 2, Aalaiya Davis 2, Amiyja Hughes 6, Taylor Gonzales 14, Inia Jones 21, Lilliana Petersen 1, Justine Tcheuchoua 3, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuchoua 7.

