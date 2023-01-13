 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kayla Preston's 19 points leads No. 5 Millard North girls over Omaha Central

  • Updated
  • 0

Prep Zone Report: A look at the top Nebraska high school basketball teams

Kayla Preston scored 19 points Friday night to lead Millard North to a 62-56 girls basketball win over Omaha Central.

Ellie McCarville added 18 for the 10-1 Mustangs.

Inia Jones scored 21 to pace the 9-4 Eagles.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NU secondary coach Evan Cooper's introductory news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert