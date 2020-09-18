 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keagan Johnson, LJ Richardson each score 3 TDs in Bellevue West's win over Millard South
0 comments
top story
FOOTBALL

Keagan Johnson, LJ Richardson each score 3 TDs in Bellevue West's win over Millard South

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa commit Keagan Johnson caught two touchdown passes and ran for a score and LJ Richardson ran for two scores and took a shovel pass 75 yards for a third touchdown as Top 10 No. 3 Bellevue West defeated No. 2 Millard South 49-28 Friday night at Buell Stadium.

The Thunderbirds (2-0) handed Millard South its first loss after three wins.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Bellevue West at Millard South

1 of 18

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert