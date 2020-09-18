Keagan Johnson, LJ Richardson each score 3 TDs in Bellevue West's win over Millard South

Iowa commit Keagan Johnson caught two touchdown passes and ran for a score and LJ Richardson ran for two scores and took a shovel pass 75 yards for a third touchdown as Top 10 No. 3 Bellevue West defeated No. 2 Millard South 49-28 Friday night at Buell Stadium.
The Thunderbirds (2-0) handed Millard South its first loss after three wins.
