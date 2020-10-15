Kearney Catholic makes most out of Wahoo Neumann's errors to advance to Class C softball final

HASTINGS, Neb. — As the top-ranked team worked its way back through the elimination bracket of the 20th Class C tournament, a newcomer landed safely into Friday’s championship game.

Kearney Catholic took advantage of nine Wahoo Neumann errors Thursday and held off a comeback attempt by the Cavaliers to earn a 10-7 winners bracket victory.

Neumann will meet top-ranked West Point GACC in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game at the Smith Softball Complex, with the winner earning a berth in the 2 p.m. championship game.

The Cavaliers or the Bluejays would have to defeat the 30-5 Stars twice to win the championship.

Stars coach Jon Ruyle said getting off to another fast start is exactly what he hoped his team would do. Kearney Catholic scored eight runs in the first three innings, but they needed that cushion as Neumann scored twice in the bottom of the first and three times in the top of the third inning.

“It’s been intentional,” Ruyle said. “We’ve really had to focus on getting the bats started right away because I’m not very good at winning coin tosses, so we’ve visitor quite a bit in the tournament setting.