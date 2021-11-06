Kearney Catholic starts fast, builds insurmountable lead against Wahoo

WAHOO, Neb. — Addressing his team after a 33-7 Class C-1 quarterfinal win at Wahoo, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey reminded them that they were “writing a novel” with their postseason run.

The Stars still have more pages to go, but Friday’s win was a pretty good chapter as the No. 2 Stars rolled to 11-0 on the strength of a fast start on offense and a dominant defense.

“Coach Harvey’s philosophy is we want the ball first and we want to just get out of the gate and never look back. Any time you can jump on a team early, that’s huge,” said senior quarterback Brett Mahony, who accounted for three touchdowns, 159 yards passing and 62 yards rushing.

Riley Grieser started the scoring with an 11-yard rushing TD on the game’s first drive. Wahoo’s first two drives lasted a total of nine plays, and the Stars got their chance to continue building their lead.

Mahony obliged with a pair of scrambling passing touchdowns to Carson Murphy.

Down 20-0 at halftime, Wahoo was in a hole it couldn’t dig out of, even with a strong defensive effort in the second half that kept Kearney Catholic out of the end zone until just under seven minutes remained.