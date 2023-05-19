At the start of her freshman season, and her first year going into pole vault, Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen set a simple goal for herself — get better form.
Even Onnen, an eternal optimist, wasn't dreaming of a state championship. But on the big stage, there was no doubt.
"I thought I was not going to be very good, so we were just going to try to get better this year," Onnen said. "I'm proud of the effort I've put in."
She worked through injuries this season, and while working techniques like planting and takeoff, things clicked, and soon a state championship was well within the grasp.
Onnen wrapped up the meet in her second jump, being the only vaulter to clear 11 feet. Then, just as she had all season, she upped the ante, first clearing 11-6 and then 12 feet.
"It's all about fun," Kearney Catholic pole vault coach Adam Driver said. "This is what we've been working on, and we get to go for our goal which was a state championship and a shot at the state record."
Next up, she dismantled her previous high of 12-2, aiming for 12-4. After missing the first two, Onnen stepped up to the pressure, making it over the bar as the crowd roared.
The 12-4 was the highest vault in the state this year.
"Those third attempts always scare me a bit," Onnen said. "But we had a great audience to hype me up, and I figured it out."
Then, just like at districts, Onnen aimed for the state record, hoping to clear 12-9 1/4 . It didn't happen this time, but that just makes Onnen more optimistic for the future.
"I'm ready to get started with summer vault as soon as possible," Onnen said. "I asked my coach if we could vault the week after state. I love it, I live for this and I want to put on a bigger show next year,"
Plans include practicing with other schools, doing street vaults and having choices of multiple other meets to hopefully get up to bigger poles and heights.
Her day wasn't just a success at the vault. In the long jump, Onnen placed second. Like in the vault, she set a personal best. Trumping her previous high of 17-7, Onnen jumped an 18-5, four inches away from first.
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker leads the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker laps West Point GACC's Kolton Kralik in the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners prepare for the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens leads the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher, Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald and Cornerstone's Brekyn Kok compete in the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens helps David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher following the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, left, and Wallace's Trey Robertson fist bump ahead of the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson leads the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson wins the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, facing, and Wallace's Trey Robertson hug after placing second and first, respectively, in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Bertrand's Marcus Hernandez, Wausa's Luke Woockman and Nebraska Christian's Jacob Swanson battle for third place in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Alex Noyd competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir watches where his throw landed during the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper, left, shakes hands with Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir, right, after they set back-to-back meet records in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50 after Uhlir threw 61-06.25.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson waits to compete before the Class C boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship podium at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Competitors sleep on the field in between events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A reflection of Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen can be seen in coach Adam Driver's glasses while she competes during the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen kisses her cross necklace before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen points to the sky before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen chalks her hands up before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski competes during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
