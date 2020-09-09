 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney High School football team reports positive coronavirus case, enters quarantine
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Kearney High School football team reports positive coronavirus case, enters quarantine

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School’s Friday night football game at North Platte has been canceled for an apparent positive COVID-19 case on the Kearney football team.

Multiple sources told The World-Herald that the team is starting a quarantine period on Wednesday. Kearney (0-2) is to host Millard West on Sept. 18.

Kearney officials said an “official” press release would be forthcoming later Wednesday.

North Platte (2-0) is working out details for a game this week against Bellevue West, which was sitting idle after Omaha Creighton Prep announced last Saturday it was under quarantine.

Photos: Millard South defeats Elkhorn South

1 of 15

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert