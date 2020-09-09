Kearney High School football team reports positive coronavirus case, enters quarantine

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School’s Friday night football game at North Platte has been canceled for an apparent positive COVID-19 case on the Kearney football team.

Multiple sources told The World-Herald that the team is starting a quarantine period on Wednesday. Kearney (0-2) is to host Millard West on Sept. 18.

Kearney officials said an “official” press release would be forthcoming later Wednesday.

North Platte (2-0) is working out details for a game this week against Bellevue West, which was sitting idle after Omaha Creighton Prep announced last Saturday it was under quarantine.

