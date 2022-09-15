Kearney pulls upset as Bellevue West stumbles with fumbles

No. 3 Bellevue West (4-1) couldn't overcome five turnovers, including the loss of four of its nine fumbles, as it fell to No. 7 Kearney 35-34 Thursday night.

After the Thunderbirds' Kyrell Jordan broke a 28-28 tie with a 25-yard TD catch on a pass from junior Danny Kaelin, Kearney blocked the extra point.

Treyven Beckman then threw his third long touchdown pass of the game, this one to Zander Reuling for 69 yards with 40 seconds left and Jake Kracl made the extra point.

The visiting Bearcats (3-1) scored twice going downwind in the final quarter to wipe out a 28-14 deficit.

