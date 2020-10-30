Kearney rallies to defeat Gretna in second round of Class A playoffs

Kearney rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit Friday night to defeat host Gretna 30-28 in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

The Bearcats erased a 14-0 deficit with a 17-point second quarter. They extended their lead to 10 in the third quarter and held on for the victory.

Kearney moved its record to 4-4 while the Dragons finish the season 6-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

