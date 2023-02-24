Lincoln Southwest’s two seniors, who helped keep the Silver Hawks going without Kennedi Williams, will be in their fourth consecutive state tournament.

And Williams is back. In a big way,

The daughter of Nebraska women’s coach Amy Williams, a 5-foot-3 junior guard, was sidelined for eight months with a major knee injury.’

Cleared to play Feb. 13, she’s been worked into the Southwest rotation. Friday night, wearing a large brace on her left knee, she had a game-high 16 points.

Southwest beat No. 7 Bellevue West 47-39 to go to state with a 14-10 record. Seven of the losses have been to top-level teams.

“I'd be lying if I said I knew we were going to win the game because they're too good,’’ Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “What I do know is our kids have a lot of heart. They play with guts and that’s what I love about them.”

“Kennedi coming back was a shot in the arm.”

Barada said for the most part his players forced West (21-5) into guarding longer into possessions than what maybe the Thunderbirds would have liked.

“They made some shots, but I thought what we did do was rebound the ball really well,’’ the coach said.

Brinly Christensen, one of the two seniors, had 13 rebounds and 10 points. Aniya Seymore, the other senior, had 3 points before missing most of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Christensen said Southwest was determined to win even more at that point, where the Hawks were leading 30-24.

“That motivated us and we were going to do it for her,’’ Christensen said.

Naomi White led Bellevue West with 13 points. The Thunderbirds fell behind 9-0, scored the next 15, and led 23-19 early in the second half.

They will go to state as Class A’s one at-large team, projected to play city rival Bellevue East (21-4) at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LSW: Kennedi Williams 16, Brinly Christensen 10, Eleanor Griffin 8, Hayden Rathe 4, Aniya Seymore 3, Brenly Noerrlinger 3, Piper Bellamy 2.

BW: Naomi White 13, Kenzie Melcher 9, Ahnica Russell Brown 8, Zhyael Dotzler 6, Faith Elmore 3.

