Kevin Becerril scores twice as Omaha South boys soccer defeats Millard West

Omaha South kept up with a first-half light show Tuesday night, but the defending champs flipped the switch after the break for a Top 10 win.
The Class A No. 3 Packers scored the lone goal of the second half to put away a pesky sixth-ranked Millard West team 3-2.
After trading goals — four in total over the span of 22 minutes — South tightened things up for the victory.
“Sometimes it’s weird,” South coach Joe Maass, “it’s like we turn it on, and then we turn it off.”
Millard West held a pair of leads, first on a Reegan Hawkins goal in the 16th minute and then again when Johnson Lu scored 15 minutes later.
It was the fourth and fifth time South has trailed in its last four matches, each of which they’ve conceded first.
“I try to tell them we can’t just wait for the other team to do something and then react,” Maass said. “If you let teams that are good like Millard West and Westside hang around, they’re going to beat you.”
The Packers had answers for each deficit, though. An initial equalizer came on a Wawa Palga score from the doorstep on a ball from Angel Anguiano in the 30th minute. Another in the 38th minute on a Kevin Becerril penalty kick made it 2-2 at halftime.
Becerril got the winner 13 minutes into the second half, his team-leading 15th goal of the season.
The two teams could meet again on Saturday in South’s tournament. The host Packers open against Omaha Central on Friday, with Millard West meeting South Sioux City in the opening round. Winners and losers of those matches face off on Saturday.
Millard West (7-5)...........2 0—2
At Omaha South (12-1)...2 1—3
GOALS: MW, Reegan Hawkins, Johnson Lu; OS, Wawa Palga, Kevin Becerril 2.