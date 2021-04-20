Kevin Becerril scores twice as Omaha South boys soccer defeats Millard West

Omaha South kept up with a first-half light show Tuesday night, but the defending champs flipped the switch after the break for a Top 10 win.

The Class A No. 3 Packers scored the lone goal of the second half to put away a pesky sixth-ranked Millard West team 3-2.

After trading goals — four in total over the span of 22 minutes — South tightened things up for the victory.

“Sometimes it’s weird,” South coach Joe Maass, “it’s like we turn it on, and then we turn it off.”

Millard West held a pair of leads, first on a Reegan Hawkins goal in the 16th minute and then again when Johnson Lu scored 15 minutes later.

It was the fourth and fifth time South has trailed in its last four matches, each of which they’ve conceded first.

“I try to tell them we can’t just wait for the other team to do something and then react,” Maass said. “If you let teams that are good like Millard West and Westside hang around, they’re going to beat you.”