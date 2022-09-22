Kickoff, interception return TDs help Lincoln Southeast upset No. 8 Millard North

Max Buettenback’s 75-yard kickoff return, to restore a 21-point lead, was his fifth touchdown of the game as the Knights won the district matchup of 2-2 teams by outscoring the No. 8 Mustangs.
Southeast led 35-7 at halftime on Pierre Allen Jr.’s 28-yard interception return of a pass he snagged at the line of scrimmage.
Millard North (2-3);7;0;14;14--35
Lincoln Southeast (3-2);14;21;7;14--56
LSE: Max Buettenback 17 run (Nate McCashland kick)
MN: Charlie Quaintance 2 run (Alexander Michaud kick)
LSE: Cash Buettenback 33 run (McCashland kick)
LSE: Max Buettenback 24 run (McCashland kick)
LSE: Max Buettenback 3 run (McCashland kick)
LSE: Pierre Allen Jr. 28 interception return (McCashland kick)
MN: Caden Thielen 81 run (Michaud kick)
LSE: Max Buettenback 5 run (McCashland kick)
MN: Pierce Mooberry 14 pass from Evan Hansen (Michaud kick)
MN: Hansen 33 run (Michaud kick)
LSE: Max Buettenback 75 kickoff return (McCashland kick)
LSE Carsten Bluhm 43 pass from Owen Baxter (McCashland kick)
MN: Caden Vermaas 13 run (Michaud kick)