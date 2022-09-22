 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Kickoff, interception return TDs help Lincoln Southeast upset No. 8 Millard North

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Max Buettenback’s 75-yard kickoff return, to restore a 21-point lead, was his fifth touchdown of the game as the Knights won the district matchup of 2-2 teams by outscoring the No. 8 Mustangs.

Southeast led 35-7 at halftime on Pierre Allen Jr.’s 28-yard interception return of a pass he snagged at the line of scrimmage.

Millard North (2-3);7;0;14;14--35

Lincoln Southeast (3-2);14;21;7;14--56

LSE: Max Buettenback 17 run (Nate McCashland kick)

MN: Charlie Quaintance 2 run (Alexander Michaud kick)

LSE: Cash Buettenback 33 run (McCashland kick)

LSE: Max Buettenback 24 run (McCashland kick)

LSE: Max Buettenback 3 run (McCashland kick)

People are also reading…

LSE: Pierre Allen Jr. 28 interception return (McCashland kick)

MN: Caden Thielen 81 run (Michaud kick)

LSE: Max Buettenback 5 run (McCashland kick)

MN: Pierce Mooberry 14 pass from Evan Hansen (Michaud kick)

MN: Hansen 33 run (Michaud kick)

LSE: Max Buettenback 75 kickoff return (McCashland kick)

LSE Carsten Bluhm 43 pass from Owen Baxter (McCashland kick)

MN: Caden Vermaas 13 run (Michaud kick)

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert