Kwat Abdelkarim scores 27 in Lincoln North Star's win over Elkhorn South

Kwat Abdelkarim’s 27 points led Lincoln North Star (4-4) to a 55-49 win Saturday at Elkhorn South.
Reid Nelson had 13 points to pace 5-7 Elkhorn South.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
