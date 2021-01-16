 Skip to main content
Kwat Abdelkarim scores 27 in Lincoln North Star's win over Elkhorn South
BASKETBALL

Kwat Abdelkarim scores 27 in Lincoln North Star's win over Elkhorn South

Kwat Abdelkarim’s 27 points led Lincoln North Star (4-4) to a 55-49 win Saturday at Elkhorn South.

Reid Nelson had 13 points to pace 5-7 Elkhorn South.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

