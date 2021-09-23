 Skip to main content
Kylie Weeks' 21 kills paces Elkhorn South in four-set win over Elkhorn North
VOLLEYBALL

Kylie Weeks

Kylie Weeks, who finished with 21 kills, delivers a serve Thursday night against Elkhorn North.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn South didn't get its sweep Thursday night but still managed to net the victory against Elkhorn North.

The Class A No. 3 Storm defeated the Class B No. 4 Wolves 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18. Elkhorn South moved to 15-6 while Elkhorn North, in its second season of varsity play, fell to 9-4.

Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 21 kills while 6-foot-2 Mia Mroczek had 16 kills and seven blocks.

"They're a very talented team," winning coach Chelsea Potter said. "They've come a long way in a short time."

The first set was close until Elkhorn South pulled away late. The Storm captured the set when the Wolves were called for a net violation.

Elkhorn North opened a seemingly comfortable 15-5 advantage in the second set. But a strong serving run by setter Madi Woodin helped the Storm rally for a 24-23 lead.

The Wolves regrouped and won the next three points to even the match. Sophomore setter Reese Booth — daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth — served the final two.

​"We've talked the past few weeks that we need to keep fighting," Potter said. "We didn't win that one, but I liked the way we kept battling."

The Storm captured the final two sets to take the match.

Woodin, who finished with 48 assists, said the Storm enjoyed playing another team from Elkhorn.

"They're really good," she said. "It's always fun to play our crosstown rival."

Elkhorn South won despite a big effort from junior Grace Heaney, who finished with a match-high 24 kills for the Wolves.

"She's already a star," Potter said. "We tried to slow her down, but she still got her kills."

Booth dished out 36 assists for Elkhorn North, which has no seniors on its roster.

Elkhorn North (9-4)........17  26  13  18

Elkhorn South (15-6)......25  24  25  25

EN (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Booth 2-0-0, Kailey Hrbek 5-1-3, Grace Heaney 24-2-0, Shay Heaney 10-1-0, Haylee Wolf 1-0-0, Ava Spies 1-1-0, Hannah Nadgwick 6-0-0.

ES: Estella Zatechka 1-0-0, Annie Millard 2-0-1, Kylie Weeks 21-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 6-0-2, Maddie Henry 2-0-0, Madi Woodin 2-2-0, Mia Mroczek 16-0-7, Delaney Burge 9-0-1.

Set assists: EN 39 (Booth 36, Wolf 3); ES 54 (Woodin 48, Zatechka 5, Sarah Galligan 1).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

