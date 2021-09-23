Kylie Weeks' 21 kills paces Elkhorn South in four-set win over Elkhorn North

Woodin, who finished with 48 assists, said the Storm enjoyed playing another team from Elkhorn.
"They're really good," she said. "It's always fun to play our crosstown rival."
Elkhorn South won despite a big effort from junior Grace Heaney, who finished with a match-high 24 kills for the Wolves.
"She's already a star," Potter said. "We tried to slow her down, but she still got her kills."
Booth dished out 36 assists for Elkhorn North, which has no seniors on its roster.
Elkhorn North (9-4)........17 26 13 18 Elkhorn South (15-6)......25 24 25 25
EN (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Booth 2-0-0, Kailey Hrbek 5-1-3, Grace Heaney 24-2-0, Shay Heaney 10-1-0, Haylee Wolf 1-0-0, Ava Spies 1-1-0, Hannah Nadgwick 6-0-0.
ES: Estella Zatechka 1-0-0, Annie Millard 2-0-1, Kylie Weeks 21-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 6-0-2, Maddie Henry 2-0-0, Madi Woodin 2-2-0, Mia Mroczek 16-0-7, Delaney Burge 9-0-1.
Set assists: EN 39 (Booth 36, Wolf 3); ES 54 (Woodin 48, Zatechka 5, Sarah Galligan 1).
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
