Kylie Weeks' 21 kills paces Elkhorn South in four-set win over Elkhorn North

Elkhorn South didn't get its sweep Thursday night but still managed to net the victory against Elkhorn North.

The Class A No. 3 Storm defeated the Class B No. 4 Wolves 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18. Elkhorn South moved to 15-6 while Elkhorn North, in its second season of varsity play, fell to 9-4.

Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 21 kills while 6-foot-2 Mia Mroczek had 16 kills and seven blocks.

"They're a very talented team," winning coach Chelsea Potter said. "They've come a long way in a short time."

The first set was close until Elkhorn South pulled away late. The Storm captured the set when the Wolves were called for a net violation.

Elkhorn North opened a seemingly comfortable 15-5 advantage in the second set. But a strong serving run by setter Madi Woodin helped the Storm rally for a 24-23 lead.

The Wolves regrouped and won the next three points to even the match. Sophomore setter Reese Booth — daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth — served the final two.

​"We've talked the past few weeks that we need to keep fighting," Potter said. "We didn't win that one, but I liked the way we kept battling."