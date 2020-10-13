 Skip to main content
Kylie Week's 29 kills lead Elkhorn South in four-set win over Gretna
VOLLEYBALL

Kylie Weeks had 29 kills Tuesday night to lead Elkhorn South to a four-set win over host Gretna.

The Storm rallied from an early deficit to post a 25-27, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 victory.

Elkhorn South, ranked No. 3 in the Nebraska Top 10, moved to 23-1.

The unranked Dragons, who have lost several players to injury this season, fell to 9-15.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

