Kylie Weeks records 18 kills as Elkhorn South sweeps Millard South

The final point of the first set proved to be pivotal Thursday night for second-ranked Elkhorn South.
The host Storm won that lengthy point and rode the momentum to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Millard South. The defending Class A champion moved to 2-0 while the fifth-ranked Patriots fell to 5-3.
When it was over, both coaches talked about the importance of the point that ended the opening set. It had come after Millard South had rallied from an early 9-1 deficit to close within 24-23.
That final point lasted almost two minutes. The marathon finally ended when junior Maddie Henry delivered one of her nine kills on the night.
“That point was just unbelievable,” Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “It was a crucial point, and both teams were just hammering away.”
The Patriots had rallied from a 22-14 deficit to get within a point thanks in part to Paisley Gibson, who served six straight points.
“The killer for us was that early hole,” Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said. “But that last point was something else.”
Riding that momentum, Elkhorn South pulled away to an eight-point win in the second set. It was tied 12-12, but the Storm outscored the Patriots 13-5 the rest of the way.
Millard South held a 17-15 edge in the third set after an Elkhorn South hitting error, but the Storm rallied once again. They outscored the Patriots 10-6 down the stretch and prevailed 25-23, closing out the match on a kill by Kaitlin Thiebauth.
“We talked about our stamina coming into this match,” Potter said. “We haven’t played as many as some of the other teams.”
Elkhorn South won its season opener in four sets Tuesday night over Omaha Marian before posting the sweep over Millard South. Both opponents had competed in the rugged Bellevue West Invitational last weekend.
All-Nebraska hitter Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 18 kills, while Henry and Mia Mroczek each had nine. Setter Madi Woodin, who led the state in assists last season with 1,104, dished out 40 on Thursday night.
Ali Butler had nine kills and Makayla Fleming 31 assists for the Patriots, who were playing without leading hitter Emily Hagedorn. The senior was sidelined by a sore throat.
“We’re really cautious these days,” Poppleton said. “We could have used her tonight.”
The teams could meet again Sept. 11 at the Millard North Invitational.
“It’s strange coming into this season as the defending champion,” Potter said. “We’ve talked about the pressure that comes with that, and so far we’ve handled it pretty well.”
Millard South (5-3).........23 17 23
At Elkhorn South (2-0)...25 25 25
MS (kills-aces-blocks): Laci Abendroth 7-0-2, Maddy Ballard 6-0-1, Makayla Fleming 1-1-0, Sydney Sayles 0-1-0, Ali Butler 9-0-0, Camille Renken 6-0-2, Paisley Gibson 7-0-0.
ES: Alyx Schieber 0-2-0, Estella Zatechka 0-2-0, Annie Millard 4-0-1, Kylie Weeks 18-0-1, Kaitlin Thiebauth 6-0-0, Maddie Henry 9-0-0, Madi Woodin 0-2-1, Mia Mroczek 9-0-1.
Set assists: MS 32 (Fleming 31, Ellee Glogowski 1); ES 45 (Woodin 40, Zatechka 3, Katie Galligan 2).
