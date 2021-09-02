Kylie Weeks records 18 kills as Elkhorn South sweeps Millard South

Millard South held a 17-15 edge in the third set after an Elkhorn South hitting error, but the Storm rallied once again. They outscored the Patriots 10-6 down the stretch and prevailed 25-23, closing out the match on a kill by Kaitlin Thiebauth.

“We talked about our stamina coming into this match,” Potter said. “We haven’t played as many as some of the other teams.”

Elkhorn South won its season opener in four sets Tuesday night over Omaha Marian before posting the sweep over Millard South. Both opponents had competed in the rugged Bellevue West Invitational last weekend.

All-Nebraska hitter Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 18 kills, while Henry and Mia Mroczek each had nine. Setter Madi Woodin, who led the state in assists last season with 1,104, dished out 40 on Thursday night.

Ali Butler had nine kills and Makayla Fleming 31 assists for the Patriots, who were playing without leading hitter Emily Hagedorn. The senior was sidelined by a sore throat.

“We’re really cautious these days,” Poppleton said. “We could have used her tonight.”

The teams could meet again Sept. 11 at the Millard North Invitational.