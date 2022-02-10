Lainey Woodward and Landon Orth capture Metro Conference diving titles

Champions were crowned Thursday in 1-meter diving at the Metro and Heartland conference meets.
Lainey Woodward of Millard West won the Metro girls event at Millard South with a 11-dive score of 467.85.
Papillion-La Vista’s Landon Orth won the boys title with a 481.15.
In the HAC competition at Lincoln Southeast, senior David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X won the boys event with a 448.90.
Eve Nelson of Southeast won the girls competition with a 413.45. She was the only driver to post a score over 400 points.
Photos: 2021 Nebraska high school state swimming championships
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports