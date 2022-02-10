 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lainey Woodward and Landon Orth capture Metro Conference diving titles
DIVING

Lainey Woodward and Landon Orth capture Metro Conference diving titles

Here are the swimmers to watch during the 2021-22 Nebraska high school swimming season.

Champions were crowned Thursday in 1-meter diving at the Metro and Heartland conference meets.

Lainey Woodward of Millard West won the Metro girls event at Millard South with a 11-dive score of 467.85.

Papillion-La Vista’s Landon Orth won the boys title with a 481.15.

In the HAC competition at Lincoln Southeast, senior David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X won the boys event with a 448.90.

Eve Nelson of Southeast won the girls competition with a 413.45. She was the only driver to post a score over 400 points.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

