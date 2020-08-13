Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen, Platteview's Mark McLaughlin are 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl coaches

Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview and Mark McLaughlin of Platteview will be the head coaches for the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

The 63rd annual all-star game will be June 5 in Kearney. This year’s Shrine Bowl was the first football game played in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Frenzen’s North staff will be Mike Kayl of Gretna, Judson Hall of Scottsbluff, Russ Plager of Wayne, Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Lakeview. Coaching with McLaughlin on the South staff will be Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Tony Janssen of Auburn, Tim Clemenger of Papillion-La Vista South, Jordan Bald of Platteview and Jeff Montgomery of Gibbon.

Frenzen was a Shrine assistant in 2014, McLaughlin two years later.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.