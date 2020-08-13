You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen, Platteview's Mark McLaughlin are 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl coaches
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen, Platteview's Mark McLaughlin are 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl coaches

Only $5 for 5 months

Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview and Mark McLaughlin of Platteview will be the head coaches for the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

The 63rd annual all-star game will be June 5 in Kearney. This year’s Shrine Bowl was the first football game played in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Frenzen’s North staff will be Mike Kayl of Gretna, Judson Hall of Scottsbluff, Russ Plager of Wayne, Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Lakeview. Coaching with McLaughlin on the South staff will be Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Tony Janssen of Auburn, Tim Clemenger of Papillion-La Vista South, Jordan Bald of Platteview and Jeff Montgomery of Gibbon.

Frenzen was a Shrine assistant in 2014, McLaughlin two years later.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert