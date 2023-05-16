Nebraska football is seeing the upside in Landon Ternus.

At the state track and field meet Wednesday and Thursday, the Columbus Lakeview senior will use the skills that attracted the Huskers to bringing him in next year as a preferred walk-on.

Ternus will be one of the favorites in the Class B shot put and discus and qualified in the 100 and 200 meters.

“Raw athleticism,’’ Patrick Clark said.

“Because rarely are you going to find someone who weighs somewhere between 220 and 230 pounds that runs a 10.89 but also throws it 59-10,” said Clark, Lakeview’s track coach. “It’s just that combination you don't find that often, right? I mean, there's just a handful of athletes in the history of Nebraska track and field that can actually compare to those kind or marks.

“It’s a small club to be in, for sure.”

Ternus scored 38 of a possible 40 points at his district meet last week in Albion. He won the shot put with a Class B-best 59-10, won the discus with his season-best 165-0 that ranks fifth in the state field, won the 100 meters in 10.89.

He was second in the 200.

Ternus received a good-natured critique, good and bad, from his Husker recruiter, special teams coordinator Ed Foley, the next morning.

“He was like, ‘I saw you had a pretty good day,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I was all right,’ ’’ Ternus said. “Then he’s like, ‘Besides your 200 sucked.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I agree. It could have used some work.’

“But at that time I was a little tired.”

He’s expended a lot during his senior year. It started with a 1,000-yard, all-state season in football. In wrestling, he was Class B’s champion at 220 pounds. His 45-0 record included 38 pins.

Then there was recruiting season.

“It’s kind of a long story and a long process,’’ Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said.

Last summer, when some FCS and Division II schools were showing interest, Ternus came back from the Disney Duals for wrestling with a high ankle sprain but went ahead going to evaluation sessions at North Dakota State and Missouri Western.

“It was pretty ugly. He probably shouldn’t have gotten tested, but he did anyway,’’ Frenzen said.

Coming out of the high school season, Missouri Western was the largest school in the picture. Only for its staff to be fired.

“So he was in limbo,’’ Frenzen said.

Ternus sensed football was at a dead end. He turned down an invitation to the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, in which Frenzen is one of the coaches.

Enter Foley, who was making the rounds of high schools in the state. On his stop at Lakeview, Frenzen asked him to consider Ternus. The coaches watched wrestling and football highlights together.

“(NU) came back to me and to him and talked about wanting him to walk on,’’ Frenzen said.

“He’s gone from maybe not playing college football, just because of circumstances that had happened, to know you're going to play at a Big Ten school and have the chance to contribute, I think, in a big way for him.”

Ternus said the procrastination streak in him had him questioning at one stage whether he even wanted to make a commitment.

“I got to a point where I'm like, I don’t know if I even want to do college sports because I just can't make a decision. And then Nebraska called me,’’ Ternus said. “We talked for a little bit and I was really feeling it.

“I was kind of surprised because honestly I thought my whole recruitment thing for football was over.”

Fullback appears to be a renewed emphasis for the Huskers under Matt Rhule, and Ternus’ skill set could be a good fit.

“He's caught our attention for a long time. Even when he was in junior high, we felt like he had some athleticism,’’ Frenzen said. “He was just really raw. He had to grow into the position of fullback and linebacker for us. And once he got those things done, it just took off from there.

“In my view, he’s still really raw. There's a lot of upside to him and obviously Nebraska sees that, otherwise they wouldn't ask him to walk on, so I think he's still got a lot of room to grow.”

College starts for him May 29, but state track is foremost this week for Ternus.

He’s after a mark of 62 or 63 feet in the shot. He’s after the school record of 171 feet in the discus. On the Burke Stadium track, he’s shooting for being in the finals in both sprints on Thursday.

“You know, he's had the spotlight on him all season from football to wrestling to track and he continues to show up. When the lights come on, Landon shows up,’’ Clark said. “It’s just kind of the way he is. He’s a gamer and we're real excited about what he might do these next couple of days coming up here at state track.”​