Larry Argersinger was an MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, the 1965 sophomore football player of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference and a longtime high school teacher and coach at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The 1964 Omaha Benson graduate died recently. He was 76.

Argersinger was an All-Nebraska offensive lineman as the Bunnies’ center in 1963. He and Benson teammate Paul Critchlow were the first high school teammates voted MVP awards in the same Shrine game.

At Wichita State, he played from 1964 to 1968, missing the 1967 season while in active duty with the National Guard. He was a defensive lineman who was second-team all-conference and the Shockers' defensive MVP in 1966.

He taught at Abraham Lincoln for 35 years, with a three-year stint as football coach from 1979-1981. Argersinger’s coaching forte became the throws in track and field, with 10-time Husker All-American Paulette Mitchell a prize pupil.

He farmed near Underwood, Iowa, and enjoyed fishing, restoring antiques and making wine.

Survivors include his wife, the former Kathy Batten; daughter Katie Page; brother Craig; stepdaughter Christa LePorte; and stepsons Doug and Jon Lester.