Last teams punch ticket to state softball tournament, here's a look at the brackets

The fields are set for the state softball tournament after Scottsbluff clinched the final berth Saturday with a 12-1 victory over Norris in the B-7 district championship.

The three tops seeds for the tournament, which runs Wednesday through Friday in Hastings, are Gretna (Class A), Blair (Class B) and Hastings St. Cecilia (Class C).

Two of the three 2021 champions will be back to defend their titles — Lincoln Southwest (Class A) and Yutan/Mead (Class C). The Silver Hawks were a bit of a surprise, but defeated Millard South twice in the A-6 final Thursday.

Southwest will play second-seeded Omaha Marian in one of Class A’s four first-round games at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Top-ranked Yutan/Mead is the No. 2 seed in Class C and will play unranked Polk County at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Four of the eight teams in the Class B field are from the Eastern Midlands Conference after Waverly upset Beatrice twice Saturday on the Lady Orange’s home field to win the B-4 title.

All four of the EMC teams are on the same side of the bracket. As the No. 8 seed, Waverly will play Blair in a 9 a.m. first round-game Wednesday, as will No. 4 Bennington and No. 5 Elkhorn.

The Bears defeated Waverly 8-0 and 3-1 in the regular season. Bennington and Elkhorn split their two games. The Antlers won the first 7-2 before Bennington bounced back two days later to defeat Elkhorn 11-6 in the EMC tournament.

The pairings:

Class A

First round Wednesday at 2 p.m.

No. 1 Gretna (34-0, 48.21 NSAA standings points) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (20-12, 43.75)

No. 4 Millard North (23-8, 45.29) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (30-7, 45.19)

No. 3 Elkhorn South (25-8, 45.33) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (21-8, 44.59)

No. 2 Omaha Marian (29-2, 46.45) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Southwest (27-12, 43.82)

Winners bracket games at 7 p.m.

Class B

First round Wednesday at 9 a.m.

No. 1 Blair (29-4, 45.21) vs. No. 8 Waverly (16-11, 42.15)

No. 4 Bennington (21-10, 43.52) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (18-9, 43.44)

No. 3 Grand Island Northwest (29-3, 44.75) vs. No. 6 Seward (24-9, 43.03)

No. 2 Wahoo (28-2, 44.77) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (23-8, 43.00)

Winners bracket games at 4:30 p.m.

Class C

First round Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (32-2, 45.82) vs. No. 8 Milford (21-8, 42.72)

No. 4 Central City (24-3, 44.56) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (25-9, 44.06)

No. 3 Wahoo Neumann (24-5, 44.72) vs. No. 6 NEN (23-8, 43.81)

No. 2 Yutan/Mead (29-1, 45.03) vs. No. 7 Polk County (25-10, 42.86)

Winners bracket games at 4:30 p.m.