Late interception by Dominic Melrose seals Omaha Skutt's win over Bennington

It was a tough end of the night for Bird, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries.

“He was fantastic tonight,” Lenhart said. “He’s a good student of the game and he sees the field really well.”

The Badgers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, led 12-7 after the first quarter. Bird hit Trey Kenkel with a 3-yard TD pass and Ashten Schmaderer hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass.

The SkyHawks (3-1) got on the board in the opening period on a 9-yard run by Liebentritt, the first of his two touchdowns.

Bennington (3-1) went ahead 18-7 with 4:32 left in the first half when Bird hit Schmaderer down the middle with a 23-yard TD pass. The Badgers, who had their first two extra-point kicks blocked, unsuccessfully tried a run on the 2-point conversion.

Skutt closed to 18-14 just before halftime when quarterback Caden Becker scored on an 18-yard jaunt. The transfer from Omaha Burke played most of the game, throwing for 76 yards and rushing for 66.

“Caden is getting more comfortable in our offense,” Turman said. “I thought he did a pretty nice job tonight.”