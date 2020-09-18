Late interception by Dominic Melrose seals Omaha Skutt's win over Bennington

Omaha Skutt continued its mastery over Bennington on Friday night, but it wasn’t easy.
It took a late interception from Dominic Melrose to lock up the victory.
The senior linebacker picked off a pass at the Skutt 26-yard line with about a minute left to seal the SkyHawks’ 28-25 home win. The Badgers have never beaten Skutt, losing nine straight games dating to 2010.
“We came close tonight,” Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “I hope we get a chance to play them again.”
Skutt, the two-time defending Class B champion, trailed 18-14 at halftime but took the lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns 1:16 apart. Barret Liebentritt scored on a 5-yard run and Sam Scott went in from 28 yards after Adam McCaw recovered a fumble.
Bennington capped a 14-play drive early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kale Bird connected with Cale Baca on a 7-yard scoring toss. The SkyHawks chewed up six minutes on their next drive but had to punt, giving the ball back to the Badgers with 2:45 left.
Bird completed four passes on the drive, including a 29-yarder to running back Tyler LeClair that moved the ball to the Skutt 31. But disaster struck on the next play when Melrose made the interception and the SkyHawks ran out the clock.
“Dominic made a great break on the ball,” Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “He’s a little undersized for a linebacker, but he was in the right place at the right time.”
It was a tough end of the night for Bird, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries.
“He was fantastic tonight,” Lenhart said. “He’s a good student of the game and he sees the field really well.”
The Badgers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, led 12-7 after the first quarter. Bird hit Trey Kenkel with a 3-yard TD pass and Ashten Schmaderer hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass.
The SkyHawks (3-1) got on the board in the opening period on a 9-yard run by Liebentritt, the first of his two touchdowns.
Bennington (3-1) went ahead 18-7 with 4:32 left in the first half when Bird hit Schmaderer down the middle with a 23-yard TD pass. The Badgers, who had their first two extra-point kicks blocked, unsuccessfully tried a run on the 2-point conversion.
Skutt closed to 18-14 just before halftime when quarterback Caden Becker scored on an 18-yard jaunt. The transfer from Omaha Burke played most of the game, throwing for 76 yards and rushing for 66.
“Caden is getting more comfortable in our offense,” Turman said. “I thought he did a pretty nice job tonight.”
The win by the sixth-ranked SkyHawks, who saw their 27-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago, will lead to another shakeup in the Class B ratings.
“It seems like there’s a large group of teams in the mix,” Turman said. “We’ll see what happens from here.”
Bennington (3-1)..............12 6 0 7—25
At Omaha Skutt (3-1).........7 7 14 0—28
B: Trey Kenkel 3 pass from Kale Bird (kick failed)
OS: Barret Liebentritt 9 run (Zach Hodge kick)
B: Ashten Schmaderer 39 pass from Bird (kick failed)
B: Schmaderer 23 pass from Bird (run failed)
OS: Caden Becker 18 run (Hodge kick)
OS: Liebentritt 5 run (Hodge kick)
OS: Sam Scott 28 run (Hodge kick)
B: Cale Baca 7 pass from Bird (Lennox Hughes kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B, Kale Bird 15-88, Dylan Mostek 12-71, Tyler LeClair 4-14. OS, Dominic Melrose 11-71, Barret Liebentritt 13-72, Sam Scott 5-61, Caden Becker 13-66, Nolan Connor 1-2, Will Harr 1-minus-1.
Passing: B, Bird 21-27-1 256. OS, Becker 5-8-0 76, Harr 1-2-0 12.
Receiving: B, Trey Kenkel 9-88, Cayden Bluhm 4-32, Ashten Schmaderer 4-86, Mostek 2-14, Cale Baca 1-7, LeClair 1-29. OS, Will Kubat 1-12, Scott 2-16, Gage Bertucci 1-2, Alex Stodden 1-51, Jaden Arkfeld 1-7.
