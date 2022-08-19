Late touchdown lifts Bellevue West over Creighton Prep

It’s been a missing ingredient in the Bellevue West program.

Intestinal fortitude. Guts. The ability to rally.

“We've been lacking it the last couple years,’’ West coach Mike Huffman said. “That’s what I was most worried about. I go, ‘Guys, I’ve been talking about I haven't had this many questions since ‘14. We have more talent on this team, but ‘14 was tougher.

“Those boys, they didn't like me saying that because who chooses if you're tough or not? Only you do, I can't choose it. You can't choose it. No coaches can choose it. The kids got to and, man, they stood up when we needed it most.”

It showed up Friday night, when Omaha Creighton Prep rocked them in the third quarter for two tying touchdowns and could have taken the lead in the fourth.

West’s defense broke up a field-goal try. Did it jump the snap? It was close. Then its special teams avoided disaster on a snap over the punter’s head, the defense got another stop and junior Danny Kaelin took the offense 76 yards in barely 2 minutes.

Bellevue West 28, Prep 21.

What the 5,500 in Burke Stadium saw was Bellevue West able to throw the ball as expected, Prep able to run the ball as expected and neither team very good with the other element of its offense.

Kaelin was 23 of 31 for 268 yards and four touchdowns, the game-winner going to running back Gio Contreras with 20 seconds left.

After a shaky start, FBS prospect Kaelin was 11 of 11 in the second quarter with touchdown passes of 49 yards to FBS prospect Dae’Vonn Hall, 30 to Millard North transfer Isaiah McMorris and 13 to Kyrell Jordan.

“Those first series we had guys open and Danny was airmailing them,’’ Huffman said. “Hey, that was his first start. How many people are here? There was a ton. Imagine how nervous that kid is. What a ball game.”

Kaelin was game to admit he was nervous at the start.

“A really big statement we want to make this year is that we're a resilient team. I think that's something that's hurt us in the past and nothing on the sideline ever really got to us,’’ he said. “Our defense was balling out. We had confidence in them, gave us a chance after chance. We weren't making it happen but finally made it happen on that last drive.”

North Dakota State commit Charmar Brown had 178 yards and a touchdown for Prep. The Junior Jays unveiled a new dimension with the option running of senior Ezra Vedral, yes, the younger brother of Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. Ezra and starter Dean Danielson were used situationally.

“It's a nice little 1-2 punch right there in terms of some things. It makes us a little bit tougher to defend at times,” Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “Dean is going to have to settle in a little bit in terms of throwing the football and doing some things and I think he did fine.

“Ezra, we knew what we were going to get. He's a dynamic athlete with the ability to really run the football and run the option and do those things. So everybody knows that now.”

Prep did some damage to itself through three 15-yard penalties, including for unsportsmanlike conduct that stalled a drive that began with 6 minutes left. Twice, both teams were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play.

“It’s a point of emphasis (in high school football this season) and we have a disciplined group,’’ Johnk said. “It’s unfortunate. We have a good team but we gave them a lot of stuff. I don’t want to discount (West) because they have a good team but we didn’t do some things well enough and put ourselves in tough situations.”

Bellevue West (1-0);0;21;0;7--28

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-1);7;0;14;0--21

CP: Charmar Brown 1 run (Ford Hamilton kick)

BW: Dae’Vonn Hall 49 pass from Danny Kaelin (Ian Shepard kick)

BW: Isaiah McMorris 30 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

BW: Kyrell Jordan 13 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

CP: Ezra Vedral 2 run (Hamilton kick)

CP: Vedral 19 run (Hamilton kick)

BW: Gio Contreras 8 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

A: 5,500

Next week’s peek:

Bellevue West and Prep move on to face No. 6 Omaha North and No. 1 Omaha Westside, respectively, on Friday night. It will be the season openers for North, Westside and the vast majority of team across the state.

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast: Look for future Husker linemen Maverick Noonan of South and Gunnar Gottula of Southeast battling in the trenches in this 4:30 kickoff at Seacrest Field.

Omaha Skutt at Bennington: No coasting into the season for the defending champion Badgers at home against dangerous Skutt.