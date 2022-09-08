Late touchdown run sends Class B No. 4 Gross past No. 2 Elkhorn

It’s been a long decade since Omaha Gross was atop Class B in 2012.

But the Cougars are back.

Beating an established program like No. 2 Elkhorn, which the No. 4 Cougars did Thursday night, makes them one of the teams to beat in Class B.

The orange and blue faithful stayed around Bryan Stadium, singing the school song twice, not wanting to leave after the 21-14 victory on senior Owen Brennan’s 37-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left.

Yes, it was a statement win.

“That's a good team that we just played," Brennan said. "I think we're better and we showed it tonight and some people have to watch out for us now.”

Gross (3-0) never led until Brennan, on his only carry, spun away twice from defenders and took advantage of good downfield blocking to score. He was in the game because Jake Garcia, who had 140 yards on 15 carries and scored his ninth touchdown of the season in the second quarter, needed a breather.

“A lot of the time it’s Jake and Charlie (Paladino), but sometimes they can’t get it done," Brennan said. "And I’m always ready. Whatever happens, happens. I’m always ready to go in there and I did what I did.”

Brennan broke up two passes on Elkhorn’s last set of downs in the final 34 seconds after the Antlers drove from their 20 to the Cougars 39. The first breakup, in the flat, could have been a pick for Brennan.

“Both of them, I wish I caught them both, but fourth down, pass breakup, it’s fine," he said.

Elkhorn (2-1) had the ball three times in the first half, Gross two. Shades of playing the Mattel Classic Football handheld game of the 1970s, extending possession as long as you can before going in for the score.

Both teams succeeded on their first drives. Elkhorn went 76 yards in 13 plays for a 2-yard KJ Schenck touchdown, Gross 78 yards in 13 plays for a 1-yard Jake Garcia score with 10:41 to go in the half.

Elkhorn changed field, but couldn’t score, with its next 11 plays. Then Gross punter John Streit pinned the Antlers with a 71-yard punt. They had the final 10 plays of the half, but didn’t get past the Cougars’ 34.

Schenck put Elkhorn ahead 14-7 in the third quarter with another 2-yarder. He had 124 yards on 30 carries — he averaged 32 carries in his first two games.

Gross got the tying touchdown from fullback Tommy Gilbert scoring from the 2 three plays after Garcia’s start-and-stop 59-yard run.

It gets no easier for Elkhorn, which put up 206 yards rushing and 105 passing. Its next two games are against No. 3 Omaha Skutt and No. 1 Bennington. Gross, which visits 2-0 Blair next week, sees Skutt at the end of the regular season.

“We have to play every single game like we played tonight," Brennan said. “And I guarantee you not a lot of teams are going to be able to stop us if we play like we did tonight.”

Elkhorn (2-1) ........... 7 0 7 0—14

Omaha Gross (3-0) ... 0 7 7 7—21

E: KJ Schenck 2 run (Cole Houck kick)

OG: Jake Garcia 1 run (Alex Kosse kick)

E: Schenck 2 run (Houck kick)

OG: Tommy Gilbert 2 run (Kosse kick)

OG: Owen Brennan 37 run (Kosse kick)

Friday’s top five

No. 3 Bellevue West (3-0) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (2-0), 7 p.m. (Cox 13): Game of the year (so far, at least) in Class A. Talent galore to watch on the field, including West WR Dae’Vonn Hall and Westside DB/returner Caleb Benning. Warriors have the edge in special teams.

No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2) at No. 2 Gretna (2-0), 6 p.m.: Time for the Dragons to get a four-quarter test after winning their first two games by a combined 100-0. Note the starting time. It’s Gretna’s homecoming, so the kickoff is an hour ahead of normal.

Class B No. 8 Seward (1-1) at No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (0-2), 7 p.m. at Hastings College: Two of Class B’s passing leaders may make this a three-hour game. Northwest’s Austin Payne threw for 400 yards last week in a 21-16 loss at Omaha Skutt and leads with a 303.5 per-game average. Kalen Knott of Seward is fourth at 205.0 a game.

Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora (2-0) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (2-0), 7 p.m. (NCN South): The NSAA saddled last year’s Class B runner-up with a gantlet, GINW, Boone Central and now the Jays on the road. Aurora RB Carlos Collazo, with eight touchdowns in two games, faces a defense that has allowed one score in two games.

Class C-2 No. 3 Ord (1-1) at No. 2 Battle Creek (2-0), 7 p.m.: Ord comes off a loss to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic to travel to No. 2.