Leah Mach scores 13 in Lincoln Pius X's win over Gretna

Leah Mach scored 13 points Saturday to lead top-ranked Lincoln Pius X to a 42-29 girls basketball win over Gretna.
Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the defending Class A champion.
The Thunderbolts moved to 2-0 and will host second-ranked Fremont on Tuesday night.
The host Dragons fell to 4-2.
