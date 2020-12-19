 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leah Mach scores 13 in Lincoln Pius X's win over Gretna
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Leah Mach scores 13 in Lincoln Pius X's win over Gretna

{{featured_button_text}}

Leah Mach scored 13 points Saturday to lead top-ranked Lincoln Pius X to a 42-29 girls basketball win over Gretna.

Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the defending Class A champion.

The Thunderbolts moved to 2-0 and will host second-ranked Fremont on Tuesday night.

The host Dragons fell to 4-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert