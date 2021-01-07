Led by future Husker Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis is 'on a mission' for state title

Watching Allison Weidner play basketball, you get the feeling she thinks she should never miss.

It’s that look on her face after a jumper fails to fall. Or the smacking of her hands at the line after a free throw rims out.

When you average 27.7 points, expectations are definitely high.

The Nebraska signee is in her senior year at Humphrey St. Francis. The Flyers are 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class D-2.

Leading the way once again is Weidner, who averaged 25.2 points last season to earn a spot on the All-Nebraska first team. That honor is a rarity for a player from such a small school, but the 5-foot-10 guard is an exception.

“Everybody we play has a different game plan to try and defend her," Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “If there’s a play to be made, she’s going to find a way to get it done."

Weidner also is playing with added fire after a tough finish last season. St. Francis came up short in the D-2 final, losing to Wynot 59-51.

“We’ve got a bitter taste in our mouths from that game," she said. “We feel like we’re on a mission this year."