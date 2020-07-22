Legion: 52's Patriots top Pyramid Roofing, while one team's season ends from positive COVID test

Braden Cannon got the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) off to the strongest start possible Wednesday night at the American Legion Metro postseason tournament.
Cannon tossed a no-hitter as the Patriots posted a 10-0 win over the Pyramid Roofing Vikings (Omaha North) in a first-round game at Millard North. It was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The right-hander, who struck out six and allowed two baserunners, said it was his first no-hitter since Little League.
“My curve was really on today,” he said. “I also had good movement on my fastball and my change-up was pretty good, so everything was working for me.”
The closest the Vikings came to a hit was in the fourth inning when Nate Schlader almost beat out an infield single. The wide throw from the third baseman to first was scored an error, preserving the no-hitter.
“I didn’t really notice I had one going until pretty late in the game,” Cannon said. “Once I figured it out, I wanted to get it.”
Cannon, who will be a junior in the fall, worked a 1-2-3 final inning. He got the last out when Alex Flowers grounded to third.
“Braden has been a good young arm for us,” coach Greg Geary said. “He did a great job of working quickly and throwing strikes.”
The Patriots’ offense was led by Jarrett Novak, who had four RBIs. He belted a two-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the fifth.
“Jarrett has been swinging a hot bat for us all summer,” Geary said. “He’s our leading hitter (.431) and really had a nice game tonight.”
The 18-8 Patriots went ahead 2-0 in the first on an RBI double by Noah Greise and a run-scoring wild pitch. A two-run double by Tre Mungin in the second added to their lead.
After Novak’s homer in the third, the 52’s extended the lead in the fifth. Novak brought home two with his double, Noah Unzicker had an RBI single and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Wednesday was the first night of action in the 24-team postseason tournament that will eventually crown a metro champion.
“It’s a good start to the tourney for us,” Geary said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Pyramid Roofing Vikings....000 00— 0 0 1
52’s Patriots.......................222 04—10 8 1
W: Cannon. L: Hagen. 2B: 52’s, Greise, Mungin, Novak. HR: 52’s, Novak.
Mack Bros. Huskies (Omaha Northwest) season ends
The Mack Bros. Huskies (Omaha Northwest) saw their American Legion season come to an end Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made on the team’s Twitter feed. The statement read:
“It is with deepest regret that we have decided to shut the rest of our season down as one of our players has tested positive for COVID.
“We especially want to thank our six seniors who put it all on the line, each and every game. It’s a very heartbreaking finish to a very strong season.’’
The Huskies were scheduled to play Wolfe Electric (Millard West) on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Metro postseason tournament.
Mack Bros. becomes the third Senior Legion team to have its season affected by coronavirus. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) was quarantined for two weeks in June and Carpet Land (Lincoln East) shut down for the season last week.
