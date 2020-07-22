Legion: 52's Patriots top Pyramid Roofing, while one team's season ends from positive COVID test

Braden Cannon got the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) off to the strongest start possible Wednesday night at the American Legion Metro postseason tournament.

Cannon tossed a no-hitter as the Patriots posted a 10-0 win over the Pyramid Roofing Vikings (Omaha North) in a first-round game at Millard North. It was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The right-hander, who struck out six and allowed two baserunners, said it was his first no-hitter since Little League.

“My curve was really on today,” he said. “I also had good movement on my fastball and my change-up was pretty good, so everything was working for me.”

The closest the Vikings came to a hit was in the fourth inning when Nate Schlader almost beat out an infield single. The wide throw from the third baseman to first was scored an error, preserving the no-hitter.

“I didn’t really notice I had one going until pretty late in the game,” Cannon said. “Once I figured it out, I wanted to get it.”

Cannon, who will be a junior in the fall, worked a 1-2-3 final inning. He got the last out when Alex Flowers grounded to third.