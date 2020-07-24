Legion notes: Blair pitcher Jason Stewart provides Senior Night highlight with no-hitter

Pitcher Jason Stewart made certain that Senior Night for the Blair American Legion squad would be something special.
He tossed a no-hitter in a victory over Bennington.
“It was really exciting for all of us,’’ Blair coach James Bilslend said. “To do that on our Senior Night was pretty awesome.’’
Stewart, one of the team’s seniors, followed up that performance with another solid outing. He threw five no-hit innings against the Kelly Ryan Pride (Omaha Roncalli) in a complete-game 6-0 victory.
“I was looking at our coaches and we were all thinking he might do it again,’’ Bilslend said. “After he gave up his first hit that night, he picked the kid off first.’’
Bilslend said Stewart, who is 4-1 with a 1.61 ERA this summer, was not planning to play baseball this spring. He was going to go out for the golf team because his collegiate major will be PGA course management.
Unfortunately, all spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19.
“He was still planning to play for us this summer,’’ the coach said. “He’s done a really nice job.’’
Bilslend, in his 15th season of Legion coaching, said the no-hitter was the highlight of the summer season.
“Bennington has had our number over the years,’’ he said. “For Jason to no-hit a quality team like that was really impressive, and something our guys will never forget.’’
Huskies’ season ends
The Mack Bros. Huskies (Omaha Northwest) recently became the latest Senior Legion team to be shut down after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
But coach Nick Lovell said he remains upbeat, focusing on the team’s strong summer.
“We were 15-11 and could have been even better,’’ he said. “In seven of our losses we were ahead in the sixth or seventh inning.’’
The Huskies were set to begin play Wednesday in the 24-team Metro postseason tournament when Lovell got the news that one of his players had tested positive.
“I found out 20 minutes before we were going to leave for our game,’’ he said. “Then I texted our players to let them know.’’
Lovell said it was a tough ending for his six seniors who also missed out on their spring season because of coronavirus concerns.
“A lot of states didn’t get a chance to play Legion ball this summer so I want to think about the positives,’’ he said. “It was disappointing the way it ended but we got to play 26 games.’’
Senior Legion teams from Lincoln Southwest, Millard West and Lincoln East also have been shut down at various times this summer after players tested positive for COVID-19.
First-year Spikes
A first-year squad is part of this year’s Metro postseason tournament.
The Omaha Spikes are in their third year as an organization but first of Legion play. The team, much like the Millard Sox, consists primarily of players who didn’t make their school’s own varsity or Legion teams.
“We’re bringing kids together who want to play ball,’’ organization founder Carl Bray said. “And playing Legion ball this summer seemed like the next step for us.’’
Bray said it was a tough season to begin that venture because of COVID-19.
“There was no spring season and a lot of Legion teams weren’t making cuts until pretty late,’’ he said. “It’s been a developmental year for us so we’ve already learned a lot.’’
Bray added the main goal of the Spikes is to give players a chance to compete and get them ready to perhaps make next year’s varsity squads.
“We’d like to see them make those teams,’’ he said. “But if they end up coming back to play for us, that’s OK, too.’’
The Spikes, who have no seniors on their team, have had limited success on the diamond in their opening season. Bray said a recent victory, the team’s first, gave everyone a positive feeling.
“It was great to see them experience that,’’ he said. “We won on a walk-off and it was neat to see the players’ hard work finally get rewarded.’’
Lincoln postseason
Much like the Metro area, the Lincoln Legion squads will have their own postseason tournament.
The eight-day tourney will run through July 29, with all games at Den Hartog Field. The entire event will be round-robin so there will be no championship final.
“The team with the best tournament record will be considered the city champs,’’ Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) coach Kyle Parker said. “I think we’re all happy to be playing a tourney to end the season.’’
One team that won’t be competing is Carpet Land (Lincoln East), which recently had two players test positive for COVID-19. Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad, which finished 20-7, had to cancel its last five regular-season games and postseason play.
Parker, a Northeast grad in his first season as head coach, previously coached at Waverly. He said his Judds Brothers squad has had some hard luck this summer, including its performance in a tournament last weekend.
“We went 0-4 against tough competition,’’ he said. “But I felt like we easily could have been 4-0.’’
Despite the change in coaches, one Northeast tradition remained the same this year. Parker said former coach Jerome Ehrlich, known for his artistic skill, presented each senior with a portrait.
“The kids love those,’’ Parker said. “And I think their parents love them even more.’’
Kearney Runza rolling
Unlike the eastern portion of the state, outstate Legion squads will not compete in a season-ending tournament.
“We played a lot of doubleheaders during the season,’’ Kearney Runza coach Brad Archer said. “It’s tested our pitching staff because we had 39 games scheduled and we’ll probably play 32, so that’s a pretty busy summer.’’
Kearney Runza moved its record to 19-6 this week. Archer’s squad is coming off a championship run at a tournament held in Lincoln, where Kearney defeated Elkhorn in the final.
“We’ve got 10 seniors and that really helps,’’ he said. “I just wish these guys would have gotten a chance to play in the spring.’’
In Kearney’s 5-4 championship win over the Antlers, Archer’s squad struck for four runs in the first. Wichita State commit Seth Stroh, who is batting .360 this summer, had a double in the inning.
Kearney Runza will close out its season July 30.
“The first few weeks were interesting as we worked through the social distancing stuff,’’ Archer said. “But overall I’d have to say this was a pretty successful season.’’
In memory of Jewell
Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) recently hosted its 15th annual Jayson Jewell memorial game, with the Junior Jays posting a 15-8 win over Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).
“We were able to jump on them early,’’ Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said. “We had a pretty good turnout and it’s always a special day for us.’’
The game is played in honor of Jewell, a former player and 2005 Prep graduate. He was killed in a car accident in early 2006.
Five Points Bank outfielder Graham Lorenz was this year’s recipient of the Jayson Jewell Award. He’ll get his name on a plaque at Prep’s Jurgensen Park and receive a $500 scholarship.
Season-ending stats
