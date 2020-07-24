Legion notes: Blair pitcher Jason Stewart provides Senior Night highlight with no-hitter

“Bennington has had our number over the years,’’ he said. “For Jason to no-hit a quality team like that was really impressive, and something our guys will never forget.’’

Huskies’ season ends

The Mack Bros. Huskies (Omaha Northwest) recently became the latest Senior Legion team to be shut down after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

But coach Nick Lovell said he remains upbeat, focusing on the team’s strong summer.

“We were 15-11 and could have been even better,’’ he said. “In seven of our losses we were ahead in the sixth or seventh inning.’’

The Huskies were set to begin play Wednesday in the 24-team Metro postseason tournament when Lovell got the news that one of his players had tested positive.

“I found out 20 minutes before we were going to leave for our game,’’ he said. “Then I texted our players to let them know.’’

Lovell said it was a tough ending for his six seniors who also missed out on their spring season because of coronavirus concerns.