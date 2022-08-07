Legion team from Creighton Prep beats in-state rival for trip to World Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) overcame a four-run deficit Sunday to punch its ticket to the American Legion World Series.

The Junior Jays rallied for a 7-4 victory to capture the Central Plains Regional. Five Points Bank (41-12) will start play Thursday at the eight-team World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Grant Wagner gave the Junior Jays a huge boost in Sunday's championship. He pitched 6⅓ innings of relief, yielding one run while striking out four.

"Grant did an unbelievable job," coach Pat Mooney said. "He kept us in the game."

Wagner entered in the first with Five Points trailing by three runs. He got the final out of the inning on a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.

That Patriots' lead grew to 4-0 after two innings on Brayden Smith's sacrifice fly, but the 52's were shut out the rest of the way.

Mooney's squad began its comeback by scoring three in the fourth. Grant Hatcher had a two-run single and Keegan Holmstrom delivered a sacrifice fly.

Then Five Points Bank took the lead in the fifth.

Elliott Peterson had an RBI triple and Grant Sommers brought home the go-ahead run with a single.

The Junior Jays added a run in the sixth on Parker Mooney's single and one in the seventh on a Jack Stessman RBI single.

The 40-13 Patriots loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the seventh but Wagner got the final out on a popup, triggering a dogpile near second base.

"It didn't look good for us right away," Mooney said. "But we finally were able to string some hits and score some runs."

The two teams from Nebraska were the last remaining in the eight-team, five-state regional.

"I think that says a lot about the baseball we're playing here," Mooney said. "To be the last two teams left in this tough regional is something."

The coach added that the victory meant a little extra, coming on his 29th wedding anniversary to his wife, Becky.

"This was a great present from the boys," he said. "I don't think my wife has stopped crying."

The Junior Jays last reached the World Series in 2017, when they finished as national runner-up to Henderson, Nevada.

Five Points Bank (41-12) ....... 000 321 1—7 13 0

52's Patriots (40-13) ............. 310 000 0—4 9 2

W: Wagner. L: Grady. 2B: FPB, Holmstrom. 3B: FPB, Peterson.

52's Patriots 9, Five Points Bank 3

The Patriots forced a final game by defeating the Junior Jays earlier Sunday.

Braden Cannon scattered seven hits to post the complete-game victory while Grant Renken had three RBIs.

The Patriots also got RBIs from Brayden Smith, Max Heard, Conlin Grady and Ashton Jorges.

It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Junior Jays.

52's Patriots .............. 203 220 0—9 9 0

Five Points Bank ........ 000 201 0—3 7 1

W: Cannon. L: Sommers. 2B: 52s, Jorges 2. FPB, G. Hatcher.