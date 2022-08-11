Legion team from Creighton Prep wins opener despite rough first inning

A gritty effort by pitcher Ryan Bauer lifted the American Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep to victory in its World Series opener.

Five Points Bank defeated two-time defending national champion Idaho Falls (Idaho) 7-3 Thursday night in a first-round game at Shelby, North Carolina.

Bauer survived a rocky start, yielding three first-inning runs then holding the Bandits scoreless before giving way to reliever Elliott Peterson in the seventh.

Peterson allowed a two-out walk and a single but retired the final batter on a groundout to earn the save.

The Junior Jays (42-12) went ahead in the top of the first on RBI singles from Grant Sommers and Grant Hatcher. Idaho Falls countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, sending nine batters to the plate.

But Five Points Bank tied it in the third without a hit. After two walks and a hit batsman, Jack Stessman had an RBI groundout.

The Junior Jays went ahead to stay in the fourth. Coby Hatcher led off with a double and came home on an RBI single by Jack Thiele.

Five Points Bank tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Peterson and Stessman had RBI singles and a wild pitch scored Thiele.

Bauer, who gave up three singles and hit two batters in the first inning, held the Bandits hitless over the next five. He struck out eight and walked none.

Idaho Falls won the Legion World Series in 2019 and 2021. There was no official postseason in 2020 due to the pandemic.

No team has won three straight championships Legion World Series, which dates to 1926.

The Junior Jays are idle Friday before returning to action at 3 p.m. Saturday against Midland (Michigan). Midland slipped past Chesapeake (Virginia) 5-4 Thursday.

Five Points Bank will complete the round-robin portion of its schedule with a 3 p.m. game Sunday against Chesapeake.

The tournament semifinals will be Monday with the championship scheduled for at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Five Points Bank (42-12) ..... 201 103 0—7 7 1

Idaho Falls .......................... 300 000 0—3 4 0

W: Bauer. L: Grimmett. S: Peterson. 2B: FPB, C. Hatcher.