'Let us play': Athletes urge OPS to resume sports with social media campaign

Omaha Burke senior lineman Chris Graham, who also plays basketball and track, also shared a video message to Twitter.

“I believe OPS should rethink their decision because it has such a negative impact on all of us, and let us athletes play again,” Graham said.

A gathering is scheduled outside OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. Athletes, students involved in activities, families and friends are encouraged to attend and wear their school colors to show support.

Jackson, who was the first to post a video Sunday night, won’t be able to attend but hopes others do.

“I wish I could go but I have something else I need to be at,” he said. "That is why I made the video and had to say what I had to say.”

The suspension of athletics has had a big impact on Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs have lost at least six starters to transfers.