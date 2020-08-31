'Let us play': Athletes urge OPS to resume sports with social media campaign

Omaha Public Schools athletes are taking to social media in an effort to convince OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan to allow fall sports to open.
OPS suspended all sports when it shifted to remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year. It's the only school district in the state not currently playing sports.
“We want the opportunity to play just like everyone else,” Omaha Burke junior linebacker Devon Jackson said. “It’s kind of hurtful to see other kids playing and we didn’t get to show what we can do.”
On Sunday night Jackson, Omaha Central junior offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, Omaha North senior offensive lineman Hunter Push and Omaha North senior linebacker Sam Scott were among the players who posted videos to Twitter using the hashtag #LetUsPlay.
#Letusplay @OPS_LoganSupt @nsaahome @Athletics_OPS @OWHnews @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/EsAvd52m9d— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) August 30, 2020
For players like Jackson, Woods and Push, it’s not about their college recruitment. Jackson and Woods have double-digit scholarship offers, and Push is committed to South Dakota.
“At first I was like, it is what it is," Jackson said. "Me and Deshawn are very fortunate to have 12 offers, but other kids don’t. It’s not about that for us.”
Omaha Burke senior lineman Chris Graham, who also plays basketball and track, also shared a video message to Twitter.
“I believe OPS should rethink their decision because it has such a negative impact on all of us, and let us athletes play again,” Graham said.
A gathering is scheduled outside OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. Athletes, students involved in activities, families and friends are encouraged to attend and wear their school colors to show support.
Jackson, who was the first to post a video Sunday night, won’t be able to attend but hopes others do.
“I wish I could go but I have something else I need to be at,” he said. "That is why I made the video and had to say what I had to say.”
The suspension of athletics has had a big impact on Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs have lost at least six starters to transfers.
Senior lineman Nolan Olafson is now at Millard South. Junior wide receiver Brayden Loftin played his first game for Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Friday. Junior linebacker/quarterback Caden Becker is at Omaha Skutt along with junior linebacker Alec Cook. Two others, senior quarterback Toby Kellner and senior tight end/linebacker Hunter Eichelberger, have moved to Oasis High School in Cape Coral, Florida.
“I understand why they did it,” Jackson said of his former teammates. “I’m not mad at them.”
