Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone schedules his first official visit — to LSU

Lewis Central senior Thomas Fidone has his first official visit planned. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end has scheduled a trip to LSU for Sept. 12.

“Right now that is the only one I have planned,” Fidone said. “I’m kind of of just seeing if the LSU one gets cancelled before scheduling anymore. I don’t have another four but probably Michigan, possibly Georgia because I’m really close to their tight end coach, coach (Todd) Harley, and I am thinking about visiting Alabama.”

Fidone, a national recruit, is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports and No. 3 tight end according to Rivals.

On March 16, Fidone named a top six that included Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State, but that hasn’t stopped others from recruiting him.

“Some of those schools don’t even recruit me anymore,” he said.

LSU and Nebraska are two that have continued to recruit Fidone and the two schools he talks to the most.

“LSU FaceTimes me every day,” he said. “Nebraska is probably second most.”

Fidone and his family grew up rooting for NU. So much so he would let the emotions get to him after a loss.