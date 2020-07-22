You are the owner of this article.
Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone schedules his first official visit — to LSU
NEBHSRECRUITING

Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone schedules his first official visit — to LSU

Lewis Central senior Thomas Fidone has his first official visit planned. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end has scheduled a trip to LSU for September 12. 

“Right now that is the only one I have planned,” Fidone said. “I’m kind of of just seeing if the LSU one gets cancelled before scheduling anymore. I don’t have another four but probably Michigan, possibly Georgia because I’m really close to their tight end coach, coach (Todd) Harley, and I am thinking about visiting Alabama.”

Fidone, a national recruit, is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports and No. 3 tight end according to Rivals.

On March 16, Fidone named a top six that included Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State, but that hasn’t stopped others from recruiting him.

“Some of those schools don’t even recruit me anymore,” he said.

LSU and Nebraska are two that have continued to recruit Fidone and the two schools he talks to the most.

“LSU FaceTimes me every day,” he said. “Nebraska is probably second most.”

Fidone and his family grew up rooting for NU. So much so he would let the emotions get to him after a loss.

“We grew up Nebraska fans. We used to cry when they lost,” he said. “It totally changed once I started getting offers. I realized I needed to not be a fan of just one school.”

Last week, Fidone got the opportunity to catch passes from an NFL quarterback when former Creighton Prep and current Los Angeles Chargers QB Easton Stick was in Omaha.

“He didn’t know who I was and we talked on the field during the workout. He said just watching me on the field that he was guessing I had a lot of (college) options,” Fidone said of Stick. “That was really cool to hear from an NFL quarterback.”

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

