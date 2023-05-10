Lexington punched its ticket to the state semifinals in a 3-2 win Wednesday night over Columbus Scotus in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
The Minutemen will now take a swing at the same Omaha Skutt bunch that have knocked them out each of the last two seasons, both in championship matches. The SkyHawks won 9-0 over Elkhorn North in a quarterfinal match earlier in the night.
“I’m going to smile from here to the bus, and then as soon as we load up my mind shifts to Omaha Skutt,” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “They had a spectacular showing today. They’re the team to beat in my opinion. They’re the team that’s knocked us out the last two years. So we’re looking for another fun one.
“You couldn’t write it any better than to see them again, so we’ll see what happens.”
His side will get that chance thanks to a first-half flurry and a bell that saved them late.
Antonio Moro scored in the fourth minute, taking a pass from Edin Lima-Miranda on the run and burying it to the left of Scotus keeper Joshua Bixenmann for a quick lead.
Just when it looked like Scotus was settling into things, Lexington struck from a pair less than six minutes apart later in the half.
The first - a shot from a tough angle to the left by Fernando Casillas — doubled the lead before Alexander Perez-Tunay’s blast from the top of the box made it 3-0.
The Shamrocks showed life late in the frame, getting a goal from Trenton Cielocha in the 40th minute to take some momentum into the break.
And the senior wasn’t done.
Cielocha battled through traffic to get a flick on a ball in the 68th minute, putting enough on it to go off the left post and across the line for his second of the match and seventh of the season.
An equalizer wouldn’t come for the Shamrocks, which seemed to come out of their shell as the game moved along.
“We complicated things a little bit, but I don’t want to win 8-0. I want to win 3-2 every time,” Lemus said with a smile. “Man, that was a fun one. Scotus is a good team.”
His team’s ability to possess the ball early created its offense, Lemus said. It was also what helped keep the lead late.
Lexington has now won tournament openers in four consecutive seasons, matched by only Skutt’s current streak of six straight.
Nebraska high school girls soccer state tournament bracket
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Lexington's Fernando Casillas (11) kicks the ball into the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21) celebrates a goal as Columbus Scotus' Joshua Bixenmann (03) watches the ball in the back of the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Alex Medina-Perez (5) keeps an eye on the ball as Lexington's Jorgee Zamora-Saenz (21) comes in from the side in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans react to a play in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21), Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) and an official watch as the ball goes out of bounds in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay (10) celebrates his goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Blake Wemhoff (1) walks toward the sideline after a Lexington goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington head coach Joel Lemus watches his team in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Davis Garcia-Corzo (29) gets ahead of Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Edin Lima-Miranda (19) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) and Columbus Scotus' Jacob Rother (18) go after the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Alex Aliano (3) and Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) go after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) smiles after his team's second goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate a goal by Pflaum in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) and Elkhorn North's Luke Grigsby (20) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) plays in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) celebrates his team's first goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Justin Zabawa watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Gavin Dickerson (8) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaben (12) goes after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's William Farrington (0) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans cheer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 2
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kriss (14) celebrates with her team after her penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) battle for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Lucy McCabe (24) goes up for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) chases the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Abby Hutteger (12) gets caught between Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (25) and Keely Yager (17) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) and Millard West's Alyssa French (26) eye the ball in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) gets ahead of Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Pius X's Bree Korta (27) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Avila (9) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (12) keeps the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKennah West (23) kicks the ball toward teammate Katrina Avila (9) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart (8) controls the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sydney Schmidt (50) hugs teammate Bree Korta (27) after Korta missed a penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside mobs Addison Kasel, pink headband, while celebrating a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklynn Holloway, left, and Gretna's Olivia Hannesson race for the ball during a Class A Girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge collides with Omaha Westside keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge, left, tries to get a shot past Omaha Westside's Anna Porter, center and the keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, kicks the ball away from Omaha Marian's Jane Peterson during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney grabs a shot by Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen, right, tries to keep Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington off the ball during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alayna Hauser, center, and Anna Bragg celebrate a goal by Paige Miller in the second half against Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham left, celebrates with Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington falls down in the second half against Omaha Westside during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, and Omaha Marian's McKenna Stover kick the ball at the same time during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius, Nora Johnson and Rebecca Nilius celebrate a goal by Johnson against Omaha Marian during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
