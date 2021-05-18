Lexington, Omaha Skutt ready for 'fun' and 'competitive' battle for Class B boys soccer title

For much of the season, Lexington coach Jess McHargue has told his players that the next game is the biggest game of the season.
There’s no debating that axiom this time.
After what has seemed like a nearly two-month collision course, the second-ranked Minutemen and No. 1 Omaha Skutt finally lock horns in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. boys state soccer tournament championship match.
“We’re looking forward to it,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa.
As is much of the soccer community.
Wednesday’s match will actually be a rematch. The teams met on opening weekend in mid-March, a match Skutt won 3-1. But Zabawa said this week that there wouldn’t be a whole lot he’d be able to take away from the film considering there was a 30-40 mph wind that day.
His team netted three goals in the first half with the wind, and gave up just one in the second half when Lexington had the wind advantage.
Instead he’ll rely more on what he’s seen from the Minutemen over the course of the past week at the state tournament.
“They're very challenging group,” Zabawa said. “They're strong in the midfield, strong going forward. And it's tough to break them down with how they play very compact, so there's not a lot of space to work with.”
Lexington is into the final on the heels of a 1-0 victory over Elkhorn Mount Michael in Monday’s semifinals. Freddy Vargas scored the lone goal for the Minutemen, who will make their first-ever state championship match appearance.
The junior found the ball at his feet for an empty-netter after the Mount Michael defender and keeper collided and fell to the turf.
“And sometimes at the state tournament, you just need a little bit of luck,” Lexington coach Jess McHargue said. “We’re finding some luck this year and it feels good to have luck on our side.”
Vargas is one of six Lexington players with 10 or more goals on the season. That group, which includes seniors Yoskar Galvan and Junior Casillas, has done the heavy lifting offensively for a Minutemen team that has won 18 straight matches.
Skutt, meanwhile, does it a little differently.
The SkyHawks hadn’t given up a goal in 18 straight matches until Bennington poked one in late in Skutt’s 3-1 win in the semifinals. It was a streak of around 1,500 minutes of game action without conceding for senior keeper Zach Weis.
And it was actually the moments after the score that Zabawa said revealed his team’s true character. Senior defender John Meyers looked to his teammates and the SkyHawk bench and said, “We’re fine,” according to his coach.
“That’s what leaders do,” Zabawa said. “That’s what guys with the captain’s band do.”
It’s what guys that have experience do, too.
Skutt’s senior class has won at the highest level. They’ve played in the state semifinals each of their past three seasons. They’ve been taken to the limit — Skutt won its title in a shootout over Columbus in 2019 — and come out the other side.
And Zabawa hopes all of that comes into play in Wednesday’s final. After having the 2020 campaign wiped away because of COVID-19, he’s happy they’re getting another chance at gold.
“To miss out (on a season) last year when they know we would have had a good shot last year,” Zabawa said, “(Getting another chance) was a big time goal for them, and they’re very deserving of it.”
Expect an environment that matches all of the anticipation, Vargas said.
“It’s going to be competitive, it's going to be fun,” he said. “The atmosphere is going to be amazing.”
It will be only the second finals match-up in state history between teams with 20 wins, and the first ever in Class B.
Both sides say they’re ready.
“I think it's just gonna be a game of two good teams really going at each other,” Zabawa said, “and I think that'll be fun.”
WEDNESDAY’S CLASS B BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
8 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (20-1) vs Lexington (20-1): The two best teams in the class are the last two standing. It’s Class B’s version of South vs. Prep, a rivalry that really got going once South started to win the head-to-head meetings when it mattered most — at the state tournament. Lexington has a chance to do just that. In one night the Minutemen could de-throne the current champs and stake their place atop the class for the first time in program history. And they’re fully capable of doing so. A midfield that can leave teams dizzy trying to keep up. Finishers in droves up top. The pieces are there to make a little history Wednesday night. Skutt, though, can make the same claim. State titles have come in pairs in the past for the SkyHawks (2003/2004, 2007/2008) and after winning in 2019 and having the 2020 season canceled, a third back-to-back run would even them with Omaha Creighton Prep for most ever. It would also give Skutt more Class B crowns than any other program, breaking a tie with Columbus Scotus. There’s something clinical about this edition of the SkyHawks, and the ace up their sleeve is keeper Zach Weis and his 18 shutouts. He doesn’t add to that tally, but he does add a ring. Skutt in a thriller.
OUR PICK: Omaha Skutt 2, Lexington 1, OT