Lexington, Omaha Skutt ready for 'fun' and 'competitive' battle for Class B boys soccer title

WEDNESDAY’S CLASS B BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

8 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (20-1) vs Lexington (20-1): The two best teams in the class are the last two standing. It’s Class B’s version of South vs. Prep, a rivalry that really got going once South started to win the head-to-head meetings when it mattered most — at the state tournament. Lexington has a chance to do just that. In one night the Minutemen could de-throne the current champs and stake their place atop the class for the first time in program history. And they’re fully capable of doing so. A midfield that can leave teams dizzy trying to keep up. Finishers in droves up top. The pieces are there to make a little history Wednesday night. Skutt, though, can make the same claim. State titles have come in pairs in the past for the SkyHawks (2003/2004, 2007/2008) and after winning in 2019 and having the 2020 season canceled, a third back-to-back run would even them with Omaha Creighton Prep for most ever. It would also give Skutt more Class B crowns than any other program, breaking a tie with Columbus Scotus. There’s something clinical about this edition of the SkyHawks, and the ace up their sleeve is keeper Zach Weis and his 18 shutouts. He doesn’t add to that tally, but he does add a ring. Skutt in a thriller.