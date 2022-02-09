Lia Murray is making the most of her final weeks as a high school swimmer

With only two weeks and two meets remaining in the season, Lia Murray continues to cherish every remaining moment she has as an Omaha Duchesne swimmer.
The Cardinals’ senior is putting together the best season of her career before she heads to California later this year to swim for Loyola Marymount.
Murray has a time in the 100-yard backstroke that is more than two seconds faster than any other swimmer this season.
Heading into Saturday’s River Cities Conference championship meet at Ralston, Murray is the only female in the state who has had a swim fast enough to make The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 chart during the regular season.
Murray solidified her spot at No. 8 all-time in the 100-yard backstroke at a Jan. 27 dual with Omaha Skutt, lowering her high school best time to 56.57.
Lincoln East freshman Avari Wischhof is the only other swimmer this season under 59 seconds with her 58.77 at the Dec. 18 Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
“I go the fastest when I’m enjoying myself,” Murray said. “It’s my senior season, so I’m really trying to savor my last year at Duchesne. I love my teammates this year. I’m just trying to have a good time at practice and a good time at meets because I’m going to miss it a lot next year.”
Duchesne coach Bob Henchel had an idea before the season began that Murray might be ready for her best high school season yet from performances at a November club meet in Iowa.
“Two weeks before the season started, she swam a 56-high in prelims, then a 56.09, which is her best time ever, in the finals,” Henchal said. “That was it. She just came into the season faster than she’s ever been. Her time at the Skutt dual, that’s her second-best time ever.
“She’s trained hard all season, so she hasn’t been at that 56.09, but I’m hoping she gets to her fastest time ever by the end of the season.”
Until she got to high school, Murray’s preferred stroke was the breaststroke. She also preferred to 200 breaststroke over the 100, but when it was time for high school swimming, Murray discovered a new-found fondness for the backstroke.
“When I was little, I was going to be a breaststroker,” Murray said. “Now I like backstroke the most because I always feel most powerful with that stroke (because) I can breathe. High school season always makes me realize I like sprinting over anything.
“Going from being a distance swimmer freshman year and then occasionally swimming sprint as a fun second thing, it helped me realize I usually do better with sprint races.”
After she got to swim the 100 backstroke at the 2019 state meet as a freshman, where she finished second in the consolation final and 10th overall, Murray knew the back was going to be her money stroke.
She gives credit to Duchesne coach Bob Henchel for letting her focus primarily on the backstroke while still putting in plenty of work with freestyle.
“It’s nice to have a coach who listens to you,” Murray said. “It was that freshman year that helped me realize that I like backstroke and I’m kind of good at it, too.”
An injury her sophomore year caused Murray to miss eight weeks of the season. After getting her state meet cuts at the season-opening Burke Invitational, Murray didn’t swim again until the Elkhorn Fete’ Fling one week before the River Cities Conference championships.
That she was able to rally from that December injury to be the next-to-last person to take the medal stand for the backstroke was a feat Henchel said showed how determined Murray is to be successful every time she steps into the blocks.
“It was a tribute to how hard she works,” Henchal said. “We had to squeeze everything into a month. Actually, it was only two weeks because you have to rest a little bit.”
Murray is looking forward to Saturday’s RCC meet as the Cardinals hope to defend their conference title. After that she can think more about what her second individual event at state might be along with two relays.
The last two seasons Murray has been the top returning finisher in the backstroke. She understands there is some pressure she’ll deal with if she gets to the championship final for the third time, but Murray said it’s a good pressure.
“I definitely think there’s been some pressure,” Murray said. “All my friends try to be supportive, saying, “Oh my gosh, you’ll do so good this year, don’t worry about it.’ At the same time, pressure is a good thing.
“For one, it’s motivating. If there’s pressure, that also means that I care about what I’m doing. If there’s pressure for me to do good at state, that means people believe in me and they think that I can do good, so that’s also motivating for me.”