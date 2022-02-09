Lia Murray is making the most of her final weeks as a high school swimmer

Duchesne coach Bob Henchel had an idea before the season began that Murray might be ready for her best high school season yet from performances at a November club meet in Iowa.

“Two weeks before the season started, she swam a 56-high in prelims, then a 56.09, which is her best time ever, in the finals,” Henchal said. “That was it. She just came into the season faster than she’s ever been. Her time at the Skutt dual, that’s her second-best time ever.

“She’s trained hard all season, so she hasn’t been at that 56.09, but I’m hoping she gets to her fastest time ever by the end of the season.”

Until she got to high school, Murray’s preferred stroke was the breaststroke. She also preferred to 200 breaststroke over the 100, but when it was time for high school swimming, Murray discovered a new-found fondness for the backstroke.

“When I was little, I was going to be a breaststroker,” Murray said. “Now I like backstroke the most because I always feel most powerful with that stroke (because) I can breathe. High school season always makes me realize I like sprinting over anything.