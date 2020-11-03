Lifelong friends Maisie Boesiger and Ella Waters hope to lead Norris to state volleyball title

Boesiger and Waters grew up around the program. Their families have vacationed together, they played club volleyball together growing up and attended Titan volleyball practices together.

Boesiger’s mom, Christina, is the coach of the Titans, and Waters' mom, Tobiann, was an assistant for 18 years prior to Ella entering high school.

“We grew up in the gym together. After school we were at practices and always wanted to be with the big girls and do anything they did but we were always in the corner watching and wanting to be like them,” Boesiger said. “We talked about how that was going to be us one day and it is crazy to think about how far we have come and where we are right now.”

Boesiger’s younger sister, Malorie, has taken the mantle of wanting to be like the big girls. Just 12 years old and in sixth grade, she is in the gym most days, and it reminds Waters of growing up playing in the gym and building forts in the weight room while the bigger girls were at practice.

In the 3-1 District final win over Omaha Duchesne, Waters, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, had the best game of her high school career with 27 kills. She was quick to give credit to her lifetime setter, Boesiger.