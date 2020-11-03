Lifelong friends Maisie Boesiger and Ella Waters hope to lead Norris to state volleyball title

Nov. 15, 2014, was the last time Omaha Skutt lost in the state volleyball tournament. Maisie Boesiger was 11 years old, and Ella Waters was 10.
The lifelong friends, now juniors for the Class B No. 2 seed Norris Titans, have vivid memories of being ball girls at the Devaney Center that night, when Norris upset Skutt for the title.
“I remember me and Maisie just started screaming and seeing our role models win was really cool,” Waters said. “When I was little I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Being in the locker room filled with a bunch of happy tears and laughter was really fun. We painted our hair red, blue and white.”
Boesiger has a similar memory of that night and the season.
“I remember being on the sidelines and the atmosphere,” she said. “I loved watching Kylie Hohlan play and now she is an assistant coach for us. Watching them was something that I will never forget. Seeing the celebration after the games is something I always wanted to do and (is) in the back of my mind.”
The two are hoping to recreate those championship memories. But they know it won't be easy. Neither wanted to look ahead to a potential matchup against the SkyHawks, winners of the past five Class B championships.
“The goal this year is to make it all the way but we can’t look ahead,” Boesiger said. “We are super excited for this week and to just see how it turns out.”
Boesiger and Waters grew up around the program. Their families have vacationed together, they played club volleyball together growing up and attended Titan volleyball practices together.
Boesiger’s mom, Christina, is the coach of the Titans, and Waters' mom, Tobiann, was an assistant for 18 years prior to Ella entering high school.
“We grew up in the gym together. After school we were at practices and always wanted to be with the big girls and do anything they did but we were always in the corner watching and wanting to be like them,” Boesiger said. “We talked about how that was going to be us one day and it is crazy to think about how far we have come and where we are right now.”
Boesiger’s younger sister, Malorie, has taken the mantle of wanting to be like the big girls. Just 12 years old and in sixth grade, she is in the gym most days, and it reminds Waters of growing up playing in the gym and building forts in the weight room while the bigger girls were at practice.
In the 3-1 District final win over Omaha Duchesne, Waters, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, had the best game of her high school career with 27 kills. She was quick to give credit to her lifetime setter, Boesiger.
“It was amazing,” Waters said of her performance. “Maisie had really good sets that game. My adrenaline was rushing and it was definitely a really exciting game.”
The 5-6 Boesiger leads the Titans with 896 assists in 85 sets played this season and Waters leads the team with 356 kills.
Waters is drawing Division I attention. She relies on Boesiger, who committed to Nebraska in late August, for advice when it comes to handling her recruitment.
“At the beginning of my recruitment I called Maisie,” Waters said. “She was more ahead of the game but she was definitely a big factor in helping me. When I had my first phone call with a coach she helped me with what to say and we practiced a few times.”
