Like father like daughter: Wahoo volleyball's Elle Glock shares her dad's athleticism

“That tournament is a huge motivator for us, especially the seniors,” Elle Glock said. “We’re feeding off of that to make sure we accomplish our goals this year.”

Jason Glock, a dentist in Wahoo, said he feels a sense of pride about his daughter’s accomplishments.

“I see some of myself when I watch her out there,” he said. “She’s hard-working, unselfish and passionate about the game.”

Jason, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, added that there probably is some inherent pressure at Wahoo on a player with the last name of Glock.

“I didn’t want her to feel that, but I guess it was going to happen,” he said. “She’s handled it really well.”

Wahoo got off to a good start last week, sweeping Class B foes Aurora and Norris. The victory over the Titans, ranked No. 7 in the overall Top 10, was especially impressive.

“That’s the kind of win that we want to build on,” Elle said. “That was a match that we had been looking forward to all summer.”

She did her part, dishing out 54 assists with 26 digs in the two victories.