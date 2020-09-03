Like father like daughter: Wahoo volleyball's Elle Glock shares her dad's athleticism

WAHOO, Neb. — Elle Glock has worked hard to make a name for herself at Wahoo High.
That’s saying something, because her dad is a sports legend there.
Elle, a setter on the volleyball team, is the daughter of Jason Glock. He was the cornerstone of the Warrior basketball dynasty from 1988 to 1991 that went 101-1 — including a 90-game winning streak — and captured four straight Class B championships.
He then played 82 games for Nebraska, helping the Huskers reach the postseason every year he was there.
“I’m really proud to say that I’m his daughter,” Elle Glock said. “He’s been a great role model and I’ve always wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
If those footsteps mean athletic excellence, the 6-foot-1 senior is on track. The Southern California pledge helped lead Wahoo to two state titles and hopes to add one more this season.
“We’ve all been practicing hard to get ready,” Elle said. “After last year’s state tournament, we’re all committed to giving it everything we’ve got.”
Mention of last year’s tourney doesn’t sit well with the Warriors, who won Class C-1 championships in 2017 and 2018. Wahoo was swept in the 2019 semifinal by eventual state champion Lincoln Lutheran, led by star hitter Marriah Buss.
“That tournament is a huge motivator for us, especially the seniors,” Elle Glock said. “We’re feeding off of that to make sure we accomplish our goals this year.”
Jason Glock, a dentist in Wahoo, said he feels a sense of pride about his daughter’s accomplishments.
“I see some of myself when I watch her out there,” he said. “She’s hard-working, unselfish and passionate about the game.”
Jason, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, added that there probably is some inherent pressure at Wahoo on a player with the last name of Glock.
“I didn’t want her to feel that, but I guess it was going to happen,” he said. “She’s handled it really well.”
Wahoo got off to a good start last week, sweeping Class B foes Aurora and Norris. The victory over the Titans, ranked No. 7 in the overall Top 10, was especially impressive.
“That’s the kind of win that we want to build on,” Elle said. “That was a match that we had been looking forward to all summer.”
She did her part, dishing out 54 assists with 26 digs in the two victories.
Wahoo coach Trish Larson said Glock also is committed to taking more of a leadership role in her senior season.
“Elle is vocal but very calm,” the coach said. “She never gets too riled up and I think her energy rubs off on the rest of our players.”
Larson added that Glock, who led C-1 in assists last season with 1,016, is a huge asset to the Warriors.
“She’s got a very high volleyball IQ,” the coach said. “She can hit, set, block and defend, so she’s extremely valuable to our team.”
Though her dad was primarily a basketball player — he also was all-state in football — Elle’s sport remains volleyball. She played basketball in her first two varsity seasons then chose to play club volleyball instead.
“I’m totally OK with her playing volleyball,” her dad said. “It’s been a good sport for her and I’m glad she’s doing what she likes.”
Elle liked what she saw at USC, committing to the Trojans before her sophomore year.
“They have a great program,” she said. “The coaches are nice, it’s a great campus and it’s warm there all year round.”
Elle said her dad usually downplays his athletic exploits, but there are times when it comes out.
“He likes to brag a little about the glory days,” she said. “But that doesn’t happen too often.”
Jason said he’d rather talk about his daughter’s accomplishments, though some of his dental patients still enjoy reminiscing about his playing days.
“They bring up a lot of those old games, and that’s OK,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in our school.”
Larson said she has enjoyed watching Glock mature as a player. She was a right-side hitter her freshman year before becoming the team’s full-time setter as a sophomore.
“As she’s gotten older, she’s gotten more confident,” the coach said. “She really takes charge of the team, which is what you want to see from your setter.”
Unfortunately for Larson, there’s just one volleyball player in the Glock family. The only daughter of Jason and Tricia Glock has two younger brothers.
“I’m lucky to have such a supportive family,” Elle said. “And it’s kind of nice playing a sport my dad didn’t play.”
