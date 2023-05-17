Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik probably said it best Wednesday night after Connor Johnson pitched his team into the Class A championship game.

"Connor was the toughest kid on the field," Lanik said. "He was a Spartan and I'm really proud that he's a Spartan."

The junior pitched 3 2/3 innings of gritty relief as East hung on for a 3-2 win over Elkhorn South at the state baseball tournament. The victory at UNO's Tal Anderson Field lifts the Spartans into Friday's Class A final against Millard West.

Johnson came on in the fourth with two runners on base and a 2-0 count on Kobe Eikmeier, who eventually walked. Colton Cain drew a bases-loaded walk but the Storm had to settle for just one run, making it 3-1 East.

An RBI double by Carson Rauner in the fifth drew Elkhorn South within 3-2 but Johnson again limited the damage. Two big defensive plays by East in the final two innings preserved that lead.

The first was made by shortstop Joey Senstock, who fired home to cut down the potential tying run in the sixth.

After Alex Thomas and Cole Eaton led off the Storm seventh with singles, Eli Small grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners.

Second baseman Jeter Worthley made a nice running grab down the right-field line for the second out and fired home to keep the Elkhorn South runner at third. Johnson then got the final strikeout to end the game.

"They both made great plays," the pitcher said. "Our defense was solid all the way around."

He added that the Spartans have kept it positive all season.

"This whole year we've talked about believing," Johnson said. "I believed and all my teammates behind me believed, and I think that's why we won this ball game."

East struck for three in the first, starting with a run-scoring triple from EJ Evasco. Senstock produced a run with a groundout and Mason Gaines followed with an RBI triple.

Spartans starter Chase Nelson held Elkhorn South scoreless until he ran into trouble in the fourth. That's when Johnson took over and went the rest of the way.

Lanik, a former assistant at Omaha Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South, said his team will be ready for the final. The last Lincoln team to win Class A was Southeast in 1977.

"I'm just excited that I get to coach these guys one more time on Friday," he said.

Lincoln East (30-4).........300 000 0—3 6 0

Elkhorn South (27-9)......000 110 0—2 8 1

W: Johnson. L: Foertsch. 2B: LE, Worthlet; ES, Thomas, Rauner, Eikmeier. 3B: LE, Evasco.

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5