Lincoln East becomes first team to go undefeated and sweep four divisions of Class A state tennis

It was a perfect ending to a perfect season for the Lincoln East boys tennis team.

When Hunter Nelson secured the final point of the No. 1 singles final Friday at Koch Tennis Center, it meant the Spartans swept all four divisions at the Class A state meet.

It also meant the Spartans completed an undefeated season, a first in Class A. Nelson finished his freshman season with a 42-0 record and was joined by teammates Samarth Sajeesh (42-0 at 2 singles), Kirby Le and Caden Haar (46-0 at 1 doubles) and Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le (44-0 at 2 doubles).

"I thought we would be good, but maybe not this good," Nelson said following his 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Kearney's Asher Saulsbury in the final.

East is the first team to repeat as Class A champion since Creighton Prep won three straight from 2014-16. And its been two dominant seasons from the Spartans - their varsity starters lost a total of three matches in 2021.

East coach Chris Stock said he never really considered going unbeaten as the season went on.

"The nice thing is it's over," Stock said with a smile. "It was nerve-racking because I just wanted them to win."

Nelson's biggest test of the season came in his final match. Both players coasted through the semifinals when they combined to drop three games, but the final turned into a two-hour struggle as both displayed great defense in extending points.

Nelson was dominant in winning the last five games of the first set, but the left-handed Saulsbury turned the tables in the second. He raced to a 5-0 lead before stopping a late Nelson rally. Saulsbury yelled "C'mon!" after winning the set on his fifth set point.

"In the second set, Asher caught fire, then I settled down in the third," Nelson said.

Nelson led 3-1 in the third set before Saulsbury secured a break of serve. But Nelson answered right back with his own break of serve, making it 4-2 when he hit winner at the net. A hold of serve and another break gave Nelson the win.

"He found a way to get momentum and that was key," Stock said.

In the other finals, Sajeesh rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lincoln Southwest's Barrett Warner; Kirby Le and Haar trailed 3-2 in the first set before winning 10 of the last 11 games over Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison; and Southwest was serving for the first set at 5-4 before Bucknell and Kayden Le stormed back for a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Kearney, which hasn't won a team title since 1986, had one of its best team finishes as it placed second with 37.125 points. Southwest was third with 37.

"That eighth-of-a-point was huge," Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Everyone chipped in to get points. That showed the resiliency of this team."

The field for No. 1 singles next season could be strong as there were no seniors among the top seven finishers.

Team scores​

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 37.125, Lincoln Southwest 37, Lincoln Southeast 33.5, Creighton Prep 32.75, Elkhorn South 25.5, Omaha Westside 17, Millard West 16, Bellevue West 14.25, Papillion-La Vista 14.25, Papio South 14.25, Millard North 14.125, Millard South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12.5, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.​​

Place matches and semis

No. 1 singles: 1, Hunter Nelson, LE, def. Asher Saulsbury, Ky, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. 3, Andrew Nelson, ES, def. Markus Rutledge, LSW, 6-3, 6-3. 5, AJ Shefsky, Westside, def. Cam Hjermstad, LSE, 8-0. 7, Roman Lunning, Prep, def. Ben Boudreau, MS, 8-3. Semis: H. Nelson def. Rutledge, 6-1, 6-0; Saulsbury def. A. Nelson, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: 1, Samarth Sajeesh, LE, def. Barrett Warner, LSW, 6-2, 6-1. 3, Ben Clausen, Prep, def. Miles Mollring, MW, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0. 5, Gavin Clauss, LSE, def. Andrew Lozier, PL, 9-8 (4). 7, Huston Cochran, Ky, def. Bryce Ripley, BW, 8-4. Semis: Sajeesh def. Clausen 6-1, 6-1; Warner def. Mollring 6-1, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles: 1, Caden Haar-Kirby Le, LE, def. Nahum Barber-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, 6-3, 6-1. 3, Sam Rademacher-Eli Bond, Ky, def. Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, Prep, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. 5, Jack Felt-Reid Nelson, LSW, def. Hayden Kelberlau-Ryan Fitton, ES, 8-5. 7, Peyton Lemon-Tanner Hosick, BW, def. Alex Kugler-JT Evans, Westside, 8-5. Semis: Haar-Le def. Efaw-Dombrowski, 6-0, 6-3; Barber-Jamison def. Bond-Rademacher, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

No. 2 doubles: 1, Joe Bucknell-Kayden Le, LE, def. Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, LSW, 7-5, 6-2. 3, Mason Hall-Nicholas Phelan, Pius, def. Leo Owen-Ben Bryant, Prep, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. 5, Tyler Blair-Teddie Kirkland, LSE, def. Trenton Andringa-Riley Schrader, PLS, 8-4. 7, Caleb Yeh-Shiv Lele, MN, def. Drew Welch-Fisher Bonk, Ky, 8-5. Semis: Bucknell-Le def. Bryant-Owen, 6-4, 6-0; Benson-Malone def. Hall-Phelan 6-1, 6-3.