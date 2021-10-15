Lincoln East captures Class A team title; Zach Kuo wins No. 1 singles

Zach Kuo capped a dominant season with a dominant performance at the Class A boys state tennis meet.

The Creighton Prep senior won the last seven games of Friday's No. 1 singles final in defeating Lincoln East junior Kirby Le 6-3, 6-0 at Koch Tennis Center. It is Kuo's first state title.

"It's always been a goal of mine," Kuo said. "It was a surreal experience, to be honest."

Kuo, who finished the season 38-0, dropped a total of five games in four matches the past two days.

"Zach plays at a high level and he keeps playing at that high level," Prep coach Jerry Kowal said.

Le, who rallied from 4-0 down in the third set to edge Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson in the semifinals Friday morning, was matching Kuo's level of play early on before Kuo broke Le's serve for a 4-2 lead. That was the only break of serve in the first set.

Kuo finished that set with a smash at the net and carried the momentum throughout the second set.

"He was ripping the ball (early on)," said Kuo of Le, who lost to Kuo 8-1 in their only regular-season meeting. "I trusted my shots and got it done. ... I was comfortable on the court. After the first set, I felt a lot better."