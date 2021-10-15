Lincoln East captures Class A team title; Zach Kuo wins No. 1 singles

Zach Kuo capped a dominant season with a dominant performance at the Class A boys state tennis meet.
The Creighton Prep senior won the last seven games of Friday's No. 1 singles final in defeating Lincoln East junior Kirby Le 6-3, 6-0 at Koch Tennis Center. It is Kuo's first state title.
"It's always been a goal of mine," Kuo said. "It was a surreal experience, to be honest."
Kuo, who finished the season 38-0, dropped a total of five games in four matches the past two days.
"Zach plays at a high level and he keeps playing at that high level," Prep coach Jerry Kowal said.
Le, who rallied from 4-0 down in the third set to edge Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson in the semifinals Friday morning, was matching Kuo's level of play early on before Kuo broke Le's serve for a 4-2 lead. That was the only break of serve in the first set.
Kuo finished that set with a smash at the net and carried the momentum throughout the second set.
"He was ripping the ball (early on)," said Kuo of Le, who lost to Kuo 8-1 in their only regular-season meeting. "I trusted my shots and got it done. ... I was comfortable on the court. After the first set, I felt a lot better."
Kuo's day got even better as he received a scholarship offer from Creighton before the final. Kuo said that's where he'll likely play next season.
While Kuo capped his perfect season, so did Lincoln East's doubles teams. In fact, the Spartans capped their dominant season as their four entries at state lost a total of three matches this season - two of those came Friday afternoon.
At No. 1 doubles, Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston finished a 33-0 season with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Prep's Shawn and Nathan Ramachandran. East's Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar also finished 33-0 at No. 2 doubles. The combined record of East players this season was 135-3.
"I've been playing on the team for four years and this is the best we've been camaraderie-wise," Givens said.
East's Yakub Islamov took an unbeaten record into the No. 2 singles final, but Omaha Westside's Josh Rosenblatt rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win. Rosenblatt raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set and had three match points before winning the title.
Rosenblatt, a senior who works at the Koch Tennis Center, suffered a torn ACL last April and didn't play in 2020. But he capped his return with a win in his final match.
"I hadn't been playing that well before Metros (last week)," Rosenblatt said. "I didn't expect it."
Lincoln East secured the team title before the finals started as it finished with 54 points. Prep was second with 42, while Elkhorn South edged Westside for third.
Team scores: Lincoln East 54, Creighton Prep 42, Elkhorn South 35, Omaha Westside 34, Lincoln Southeast 24.75, Bellevue West 23.25, Kearney 21.5, Papio South 20.25, Millard North 19, Lincoln Southwest 18.625, Millard West 18.125, Papillion-La Vista 14.5, Norfolk 14.125, Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln Pius X 8, Omaha Central 6, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln Northeast 4.
Individual top six: No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, CP, def. Kirby Le, LE, 6-3, 6-0. 3, Jeremiah Witkop, BW, def. Andrew Nelson, ES, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. 5, Asher Saulsbury, Ky, def. Markus Rutledge, LSW, 9-8 (4). No. 2 singles: 1, Josh Rosenblatt, OW, def. Yakub Islamov, LE, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. 3, Cam Hjermstad, LSE, def. Daniel Brocaille, PLS, 6-3, 6-0. 5, Jonathon Sabirianov, MN, def. Kalen Krohn, Norfolk, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: 1, Kyle Givens-Gabe Whiston, LE, def. Nathan Ramachandran-Shawn Ramachandran, CP, 6-4, 6-3. 3, Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, def. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, OW, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. 5, Cooper Wesslund-Kaden McCoy, LNS, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, MN, 9-8 (3). No. 2 doubles: 1, Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, LE, def. Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. 3, Quinten Shaffer-Hung Vu, Ky, def. Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, 6-2, 6-2. 5, Jacob Imig-Jackson Vetter, PL, def. Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW, 8-5.
