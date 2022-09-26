Lincoln East claims title at Westside Invitational

Kirby Le is making sure he does his part for a young, deep and talented Lincoln East boys tennis team this season.

On Monday at the Omaha Westside Invitational, Le played the role of closer as he and partner Caden Haar secured an 8-6 win over Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison in the No. 1 doubles final at Koch Tennis Center.

Le and Haar faced deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 in the final before winning three straight games. East took the 7-5 lead afer Haar held his serve.

"After we held, that was a big boost because I knew I could hold my serve," Le said.

That's how it played out. After Jamison held serve to pull Southeast within 7-6, Le held at love to move the duo to 33-0 this fall.

Le's role for the Spartans is different this season. Not only is he the senior leader for a starting lineup that features three freshmen and two sophomores, but he's playing doubles after holding down the No. 1 singles spot the previous two seasons.

He was fifth at state as a sophomore and runner-up to Creighton Prep's Zach Kuo last October. His only two losses last season were to Kuo.

But this fall, freshman Hunter Nelson is playing 1 singles and he improved to 29-0 with an 8-4 win over Lincoln Southwest's Markus Rutledge in Monday's final.

Le played 1 doubles as a freshman, but after a couple of years in singles, he said become more comfortable playing doubles as the season's progressed.

"There's a lot more stress on me to make sure I'm not letting my partner down because when I'm playing singles, it's only me," Le said.

When asked if he's having more fun playing doubles this season, he said, "I am because we're winning more."

That includes the team. East won all four divisions Monday to win the title with 60 points. Lincoln Southwest was next with 48, while Creighton Prep and Southeast were next with 45.

Creighton Prep will be one of the favorites at next week's Metro Conference Tournament. Prep is the defending champion, but coach Jerry Kowal knows this year's meet could be up for grabs.

"I think it's a little more wide open than it has been in the past. But the last couple of years that we've won it, it's been very close," he said.

Prep finished third in both singles and 1 doubles Monday, but Kowal figures the Junior Jays need to play better.

"I'm hoping we had our bad day and we can pick it up again next week," Kowal said.

Team scores: Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Southwest 48, Creigthon Prep 45, Lincoln Southeast 45, Omaha Westside 32, Papio South 24, Papillion-La Vista 23, Millard West 23, Millard North 22, Omaha Central 8.

Top four individuals

No. 1 singles: 1, Hunter Nelson, LE, def. Markus Rutledge, LSW, 8-4. 3, Rowan Lunning, CP, won by inj. default over AJ Shefsky, OW. No. 2 singles: 1, Samarth Sajeesh, LE, def. Barrett Warner, LSW, 8-0. 3, Ben Clausen, CP, def. Gavin Clauss, LSE, 9-7. No. 1 doubles: 1, Kirby Le-Caden Haar, LE, def. Nahum Barber-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, 8-6. 3, Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, CP, def. JT Evans-Alex Kugler, OW, 9-7. No. 2 doubles: 1, Joe Bucknell-Kayden Le, LE, def. Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, LSW, 8-5. 3, Tyler Blair-Teddie Kirkland, LSE, def. Hunter Oakley-Shayden Gotto, PS, 8-5.