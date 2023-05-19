Lincoln East won its first Class A baseball title Friday night with a 3-2 victory over defending champion Millard West.

It also was the first time since 1977 that a team from Lincoln won the Class A championship.

The game was tied 2-2 until the Spartans scored in the top of the 10th. Nebraska pledge Joey Senstock lofted a long single to right field that scored Troy Peltz from second.

​The Wildcats went down in order in the bottom of the inning to end it.

The game was a pitching matchup between the teams' aces — Lincoln East's Carter Mick and Millard West's Drew Deremer.

Both went deep into the game but weren't around for the end. Deremer pitched 5 1/3 innings while Mick went six, throwing 114 pitches.

The Wildcats escaped trouble in the top of the first when left fielder Nixon Snyder threw out a runner at home.

Millard West went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Caden Driessen. He picked up his second RBI in the third on a bunt single before a 1-2-3 double play got the Spartans out of the inning.

East tied it with two runs in the fifth. AJ Evasco brought home one with an RBI single and another run came home on a wild pitch.

The score stayed tied though the Wildcats had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh. A strong throw from left fielder Peltz cut down the potential winning run at the plate.

The Spartans went down in order in the eighth and ninth.

The Wildcats threatened in the ninth inning, putting runners on first and second with two out. Reliever Paul Shortridge got Peyton Moore to ground out and the game continued.

The Wildcats finished 32-7.

Lincoln East (31-4).......000 020 000 1—3 8 2

Millard West (32-7)......101 000 000 x—2 7 3

W: Shortridge. L: Venteicher.

