Lincoln East won its first Class A baseball title Friday night with a 3-2 victory over defending champion Millard West.
It also was the first time since 1977 that a team from Lincoln won the Class A championship.
The game was tied 2-2 until the Spartans scored in the top of the 10th. Nebraska pledge Joey Senstock lofted a long single to right field that scored Troy Peltz from second.
The Wildcats went down in order in the bottom of the inning to end it.
The game was a pitching matchup between the teams' aces — Lincoln East's Carter Mick and Millard West's Drew Deremer.
Both went deep into the game but weren't around for the end. Deremer pitched 5 1/3 innings while Mick went six, throwing 114 pitches.
The Wildcats escaped trouble in the top of the first when left fielder Nixon Snyder threw out a runner at home.
Millard West went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Caden Driessen. He picked up his second RBI in the third on a bunt single before a 1-2-3 double play got the Spartans out of the inning.
East tied it with two runs in the fifth. AJ Evasco brought home one with an RBI single and another run came home on a wild pitch.
The score stayed tied though the Wildcats had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh. A strong throw from left fielder Peltz cut down the potential winning run at the plate.
The Spartans went down in order in the eighth and ninth.
The Wildcats threatened in the ninth inning, putting runners on first and second with two out. Reliever Paul Shortridge got Peyton Moore to ground out and the game continued.
The Wildcats finished 32-7.
Lincoln East (31-4).......000 020 000 1—3 8 2 Millard West (32-7)......101 000 000 x—2 7 3
W: Shortridge. L: Venteicher.
Nebraska high school state baseball Class A championship matchup
Nebraska high school state baseball Class B championship matchup
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C championship matchup
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball championship games
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Logan Michel gets a hit against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East celebrates their extra-inning victory over Millard West during for Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. On deck is Mason Gaines.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk prepares to throw a pitch against Norris during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Collier Hestermann pitches against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Austen Holt is tagged out by Elkhorn North's Jett Grossart trying to steal in the inning during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Jordan Monroe beats out an infield hit as Elkhorn North first baseman Tyson Fancher fields the throw during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kaden Kier, No.1, and Kale Fountain hug after Kier was thrown out at home for the last out trying to score the tying run against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen tags out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Carter Mick started the game against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher celebrates scoring in the first inning against Lincoln East during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer started the game against Lincoln East during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley fields a throw at home in the first inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Lincoln East's AJ Evasco to end the top half of the first during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Landon Horst is tagged out for the last out of the seventh by Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. If Horst had been safe, Millard West would have won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley celebrates tagging out Millard West's Landon for the last out of the seventh by Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. If Horst had been safe, Millard West would have won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
