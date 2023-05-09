Better late than never.

A little luck in the opening minute of the second overtime session was the the difference in Lincoln East’s 3-2 win over Millard West in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Spartans got a goal on a deflection that fell their way in the extra session, the deciding score that moves them into Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest, a shootout winner over Lincoln Pius X in a tourney opener earlier in the evening.

MaKynlie Cade was in the perfect place to pounce on teammate Josie Spann’s shot in the box in the 92nd minute.

Cade calmly put in her second of the match — and eighth of the season — to give her team the victory.

A match that looked like it might get away from Millard West in the first half took a sharp turn late in the first 40 minutes.

East got going early when MaKynlie Cade pounced on a ball behind the defense and blasted seventh of the season home in the seventh minute.

Grace Peterson doubled the lead just past the midway point of the half, going far post with her rocket shot.

The Wildcats would steady and get one back with 4:30 left before the break on Callie Kirchner’s backside strike on an assist from Madi Rhodes.

They’d level things three minutes later on Hannah Churchill’s shot from distance that took a funny hop and snuck by Spartan keeper Susie Bovaird, who appeared to think the ball was going wide of the post.

It took about 50 minutes, but her team picked her up, setting up a rubber match with Southwest with a spot in the finals on the line. The teams split regular season matches, each winning 1-0.

They met in the opening round of the state tournament a year ago, a 3-0 Southwest victory. East hasn’t played in a state final since 2006, while Southwest is looking for its first championship appearance in program history.

