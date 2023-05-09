A little luck in the opening minute of the second overtime session was the the difference in Lincoln East’s 3-2 win over Millard West in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
The Spartans got a goal on a deflection that fell their way in the extra session, the deciding score that moves them into Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest, a shootout winner over Lincoln Pius X in a tourney opener earlier in the evening.
MaKynlie Cade was in the perfect place to pounce on teammate Josie Spann’s shot in the box in the 92nd minute.
Cade calmly put in her second of the match — and eighth of the season — to give her team the victory.
A match that looked like it might get away from Millard West in the first half took a sharp turn late in the first 40 minutes.
East got going early when MaKynlie Cade pounced on a ball behind the defense and blasted seventh of the season home in the seventh minute.
Grace Peterson doubled the lead just past the midway point of the half, going far post with her rocket shot.
The Wildcats would steady and get one back with 4:30 left before the break on Callie Kirchner’s backside strike on an assist from Madi Rhodes.
They’d level things three minutes later on Hannah Churchill’s shot from distance that took a funny hop and snuck by Spartan keeper Susie Bovaird, who appeared to think the ball was going wide of the post.
It took about 50 minutes, but her team picked her up, setting up a rubber match with Southwest with a spot in the finals on the line. The teams split regular season matches, each winning 1-0.
They met in the opening round of the state tournament a year ago, a 3-0 Southwest victory. East hasn’t played in a state final since 2006, while Southwest is looking for its first championship appearance in program history.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Nebraska high school boys soccer state tournament bracket, May 8
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 2
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kriss (14) celebrates with her team after her penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) battle for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Lucy McCabe (24) goes up for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) chases the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Abby Hutteger (12) gets caught between Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (25) and Keely Yager (17) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) and Millard West's Alyssa French (26) eye the ball in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) gets ahead of Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Pius X's Bree Korta (27) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Avila (9) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (12) keeps the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKennah West (23) kicks the ball toward teammate Katrina Avila (9) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart (8) controls the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sydney Schmidt (50) hugs teammate Bree Korta (27) after Korta missed a penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside mobs Addison Kasel, pink headband, while celebrating a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklynn Holloway, left, and Gretna's Olivia Hannesson race for the ball during a Class A Girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge collides with Omaha Westside keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge, left, tries to get a shot past Omaha Westside's Anna Porter, center and the keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, kicks the ball away from Omaha Marian's Jane Peterson during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney grabs a shot by Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen, right, tries to keep Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington off the ball during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alayna Hauser, center, and Anna Bragg celebrate a goal by Paige Miller in the second half against Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham left, celebrates with Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington falls down in the second half against Omaha Westside during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, and Omaha Marian's McKenna Stover kick the ball at the same time during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius, Nora Johnson and Rebecca Nilius celebrate a goal by Johnson against Omaha Marian during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!