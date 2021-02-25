 Skip to main content
Lincoln East defeats Papillion-La Vista South to advance to girls state tournament
BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Lincoln East defeated Papillion-La Vista South 63-44 on Thursday night in the district A-7 girls basketball final.

The Spartans will move on to the state tournament while the season ends for the Titans.

Olivia Kugler scored 18 points and Haley Peterson had 16 for East.

Lydia Hodges led Papio South with 13.

