Lincoln East is The World-Herald’s Class A All-Sports grand champion after going back and forth all season with the defending champion.

In six of the 22 sports, East and Westside were back-to-back in their Top 10 finishes.

East won four of the six mini-battles. Just enough to dethrone the Warriors by a half-point, 167-166.5.

Westside was a point ahead of the Spartans for the girls title, 80.5-79.5. Omaha Creighton Prep won the boys title with 99.5 points, with East (87.5) 1½ points ahead of Westside (86) for second.

It’s the Spartans’ first All-Sports grand championship since 1981, when it was their third in four years. Coincidently, Westside was the runner-up that year before winning the next two with East the runner-up.

Spartans athletic director Zach Limbach said he’s used the All-Sports Award, and the NSAA Cup, as a positive challenge for their coaches.

Last year East was the Class A champion in the NSAA Cup, which was instituted long after the newspaper award started in 1950. Among the differences in the two awards is that the NSAA scores non-sports activities and awards points for a school participating in a sport or activity.

“When I first started as an A.D., I had just started to hear about those awards,’’ Limbach said. “I kind of used them as something to aspire to, to set a goal to try to get.

“As we worked toward it, it was pretty awesome because what I noticed is all the coaches bought it, they were telling the kids about it, and it led to cultivating some success and supporting each other in a real positive way.

“I mean, how often are you at state tennis and your head football coach, your cross country coach are calling in to see how they're doing and to see how many points that's going to get us.”

The Spartans were state champions in three sports. They won girls cross country for the fifth consecutive year, had the first boys tennis team with undefeated champions in the four divisions and captured the school’s — and city’s — first baseball championship since 1977.

East’s boys were second in wrestling, third in track and swimming, fourth in golf, fifth in basketball and sixth in cross country. The girls were second in golf, third in soccer and track, tied for third in tennis, sixth in swimming and softball, eighth in volleyball and ninth in basketball.

“Last year when we won the NSAA Cup, we said, let's do it again. And let's do it multiple more times,’’ Limbach said. “It's just been a lot of fun. It's just great kids, great culture. We have tons of parental support and awesome booster clubs. things are just rolling in the right direction.”

For next year, East has no turnover in head coaches.

“Everybody's staying put, everybody's happy where they're at,’’ Limbach said. “We have a lot of veteran coaches who have been at it a long time. That's helped with that success.

“Then when I do bring in new young coaches, for instance, Mychal Lanik, who's our baseball coach, they learn from those other coaches and then also bring new ideas and new flavor. “It’s just a real supportive bunch. I can't say that enough.”

Westside’s girls tied Marian for the swimming and diving championship. The Warriors were second in volleyball, cross country, track and wrestling, fourth in soccer, seventh in tennis and tied for seventh in bowling.

Westside’s boys were state champions in football and golf – the two sports the previous year that they missed out on state titles by a yard and a stroke.

Combined boys-girls: Lincoln East 167, Omaha Westside 166.5, Gretna 133, Lincoln Southwest 128.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 99.5, Millard West 96.5, Elkhorn South 95.83, Papillion-La Vista South 90.25, Millard North 84.5, Bellevue West 78, Papillion-La Vista 71, Omaha Marian 68, Millard South 63, Grand Island 61.5, Lincoln Pius X 48, Fremont 39, Kearney 36.25, Lincoln Southeast 35.5, Columbus 25.5, Norfolk 18.5, Lincoln High 18, Lincoln North Star 15.5, Bellevue East 12, Omaha South 12, North Platte 10, Omaha Burke 7.5, Omaha North 4.5, Omaha Central 1.5, Lincoln Northeast 0, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha Bryan 0, Omaha Northwest 0, Omaha Buena Vista 0, Omaha Westview 0

Boys: Omaha Creighton Prep 99.5, Lincoln East 87.5, Omaha Westside 86, Gretna 76.5, Bellevue West 56, Lincoln Southwest 54.5, Elkhorn South 51, Grand Island 46.5, Millard West 43.5, Papillion-La Vista South 40.25, Millard South 34, Kearney 31.25, Millard North 31, Lincoln Southeast 23.5, Lincoln Pius X 19, Fremont 19, Columbus 18.5, Papillion-La Vista 13.5, Norfolk 12, Omaha South 12, Omaha North 4.5, Lincoln North Star 4, North Platte 4, Omaha Central 1.5

Girls: Omaha Westside 80, Lincoln East 79.5, Lincoln Southwest 74, Omaha Marian 67.5, Papillion-La Vista 57.5, Gretna 56.5, Millard North 53.5, Millard West 53, Papillion-La Vista South 50, Elkhorn South 44.83, Millard South 29, Lincoln Pius X 29, Bellevue West 22, Fremont 20, Lincoln High 18, Grand Island 15, Lincoln Southeast 12, Bellevue East 12, Lincoln North Star 11.5, Omaha Burke 7.5, Columbus 7, Norfolk 6.5, North Platte 6, Kearney 5

Class A state champions: Girls golf, Lincoln Southwest. Softball, Omaha Marian. Boys tennis, Lincoln East. Girls cross country, Lincoln East. Boys cross country, Fremont. Volleyball, Papillion-La Vista South. Football, Omaha Westside. Girls bowling, Fremont. Boys bowling, Grand Island. Boys wrestling, Millard South. Girls wrestling, South Sioux City. Girls swimming, Westside, Marian, tie. Boys swimming, Omaha Creighton Prep. Girls basketball, Millard South. Boys basketball, Bellevue West. Girls soccer, Gretna. Boys soccer, Gretna. Girls track, Papillion-La Vista South. Boys track, Prep. Baseball, Lincoln East. Girls tennis, Lincoln East. Boys golf, Westside.

Class A All-Sports Award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are seven classes in football and six in volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used -- Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B and C baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.​

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004