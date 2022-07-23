 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Lincoln East, Elkhorn North teams win opener at American Legion state baseball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Riggs

Nick Riggs of DC Electric (Bellevue West) delivers a pitch Saturday at the American Legion Class A state tournament. Riggs went five innings and also had two RBIs in a 4-3 loss.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

A strong relief effort by Ryan Clementi helped the American Legion team from Lincoln East win its opener Saturday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The Carpet Land Spartans defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 4-3 in an American Division game at Roddy Field. Coach Mychal Lanik's squad moved to 29-8 and advanced to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.

The Thunderbirds fell to 39-12 and will play in an elimination game Sunday at 10 a.m.

Clementi worked out of a jam in the sixth inning with Carpet Land holding a one-run lead. He then pitched a strong seventh to nail down the victory.

"Ryan was outstanding for us," Lanik said. "He was really gutty in that last inning."

Clementi got the first out before hitting Drew Grego with a pitch. He got a strikeout but then had to face Nick Riggs, who already had an RBI double and a solo homer.

Lanik made a trip to the mound before Riggs' at-bat to discuss strategy.

"I told him to be careful," the coach said. "It was a tough decision whether to pitch to Riggs or not because we didn't want to put that runner in scoring position."

Clementi got the final strikeout to secure the victory.

"I'm really proud of this young team," Lanik said. "We've got 12 guys up from the junior varsity this spring so this was a big first win for us."

Elijah Erikson had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans and starter Tyson Romero went 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Riggs drove in a pair and struck out six in five innings for the Thunderbirds.

DC Electric (39-12)......100  002  0—3    7  0

Carpet Land (29-8)......100  120  X—4  10  0

W: Romero. L: Riggs. S: Clementi. 2B: DC, Riggs; CL, Springer. HR: DC, Riggs.

Elkhorn North 11, Grand Island 1

Luke Tillman had four RBIs Saturday to lead Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) to an 11-1 win over Grand Island Home Federal at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Kyler Hanson picked up the pitching win for the 31-11 Wolves, who advance to a 4 p.m. game Sunday.

Home Federal (23-12) will play in an elimination game against DC Electric (Bellevue West) at 10 a.m.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

