Lincoln East girls highlight chase for state cross country titles

KEARNEY, Neb. — Mia Murray has become the leader of Lincoln East’s hopes for a fifth consecutive Class A girls state title and a contender for the individual all-class gold.

The junior has won six of her seven meets. The exception was the Millard South Invitational early in the season, when she was second to 2020 gold medalist Stella Miner of Omaha Westside. Miner was ineligible for varsity competition last season after transferring from Omaha Marian.

Their race at 4 p.m. will be the last of eight Friday on the 5,000-meter course at Kearney Country Club.

The favorite for the boys gold medal is Hartington senior Carson Noecker, whose high school is Cedar Catholic. He won the gold two years ago and is bidding to be the first boy to be a four-time champion in his class. There have been three four-time champions in girls.

The meet begins with the Class D boys race at noon. Class C boys are at 12:30 p.m., Class D girls at 1 and Class D girls at 1:30. At 2:30 will be the Class B boys race, followed by Class A boys at 3, Class B girls at 3:30 and Class A girls at 4.

Besides Noecker, other returning individual winners from 2021 are Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City in Class B boys, two-time champion Madison Seiler of Gering in Class B girls, Keelianne Green of Arlington in Class C girls and two-time champion Jordyn Arens of Crofton, a junior, in Class D girls.

Last year’s team champions are back. Those are Fremont in Class A, Lexington in B, Fort Calhoun in C and Norfolk Catholic in D in boys and Lincoln East in A, Norris in B, Sidney in C and Crofton in D in girls. All but Fremont’s boys and Sidney’s girls were district champions last week.

Class A

Boys — District champions: Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West. Others: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South. Individual district champions: Isaac Graff, Lincoln East; Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk; Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest; Jack Witte, Millard West.

Girls — District champions: Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln East, Omaha Westside. Others: Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South. Individual district champions: Mia Murray, Lincoln East; Alexis Chadek, Papillion-La Vista; Stella Miner, Omaha Westside; Abigail Burger, Kearney.

Class B

Boys — District champions: Elkhorn Mount Michael, Lexington, Norris, Omaha Skutt. Others: Blair, Elkhorn North, Gering, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Plattsmouth, Seward, South Sioux City. Individual district champions: Maxwell McCoy, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City; Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington; Riley Boonstra, Norris.

Girls — District champions: Bennington, Elkhorn North, Norris, York. Others: Blair, Gering, Lexington, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff, Seward, South Sioux City. Individual district champions: Emma Steffensen, Waverly; Lorena Valdivia-Martinez, South Sioux City; Kendall Zavala, Norris; Madison Seiler, Gering.

Class C

Boys — District champions: Fort Calhoun, Gothenburg, Hartington, Holdrege, Milford. Others: Arlington, Aurora, Bloomfield-Wausa, Broken Bow, Fillmore Central, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Omaha Concordia, Sidney, Wayne. Individual district champions: Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian; AJ Raszler, Platteview; Carson Noecker, Hartington; Lucas Gautier, Aurora; Parker Graves, Gothenburg.

Girls — District champions: Douglas County West, Lincoln Christian, McCook, Minden, Wayne. Others: Arlington, Auburn, Aurora, Bloomfield-Wausa, Chadron, Fort Calhoun, Kearney Catholic, Milford, O’Neill, Sidney. Individual district champions: Liston Crotty, Auburn; Keelianne Green, Arlington; Jala Krusemark, Wayne; Jessie Hurt, Minden; Lindee Henning, Ogallala.

Class D

Boys — District champions: Axtell, Bellevue Cornerstone, Nebraska Christian, Norfolk Catholic, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Sandhills Valley. Others: Alma, Bertrand, Loomis, Franklin, Garden County, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hemingford, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lyons-Decatur, McCool Junction, Plainview, Tri County, West Holt. Individual district champions: Trenton Neville, McCool Junction; Jacob Swanson, Nebraska Christian; Brody Taylor, Ponca; Mason Hagan, North Central; Logan Recoy, South Loup; Trey Robertson, Wallace.

Girls — District champions: Ainsworth, Cambridge, Crofton, David City Aquinas, Hemingford, Nebraska Christian. Others: Bellevue Cornerstone, Bridgeport, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elkhorn Valley, Elm Creek, Hi-Line, Homer, Oakland-Craig, Palmyra, Ravenna, Wallace, West Holt. Individual district champions: Brekyn Kok, Bellevue Cornerstone; Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian; Jordyn Arens, Crofton; Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth; Ella Cool, South Loup; Braelyn Gifford, North Platte St. Patrick’s.