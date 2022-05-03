Lincoln East girls tennis wins Papillion-La Vista invite

Coach Mariana Hurst has seen her No. 1 doubles team come close but not get over the hump. That wasn't the case Tuesday.

Playing in their home invitational, Papillion-La Vista's Haley Wilwerding and Sofia Hurst finished a 4-0 day with an 8-6 win over Lincoln Pius X's Aly Woita and Domi Pace in the final.

"They've been in those same situations where they've had a lead and lost at the end," coach Hurst said. "I wondered if they'd be able to keep that intensity up, that confidence up. They definitely did that."

The Papio duo persevered through a final in which momentum went back and forth.

Wilwerding and Hurst, who entered the 12-team tournament as the fifth seed, won four straight games for a 4-1 lead. Pius pulled within 4-3 before Papio went up 7-4, but the Thunderbolts won the next two games. Wilwerding and Hurst responded by getting a break of serve to close out the win.

Wilwerding and Hurst entered the day 12-10 on the season, with half of their losses by two games. Coach Hurst said this will be a confidence boost with the conference meet next week and state in two weeks.

"You want to play your best tennis as the year goes on, and today was a really good day for them," she said. "They work really hard and were deserving of that outcome."

Lincoln East had the champion at 1 singles in freshman Belinda Rademacher as the Spartans won the team title by five points over Elkhorn South.

Rademacher turned in a complete day, dropping two total games in three matches. In the final, she won the last seven games in an 8-1 win over Kearney senior Olivia Flood.

"The entire tournament, she looked very comfortable at all times," Lincoln East coach Chris Stock said. "Everything looked really good — serve, forehand, backhand, her rhythm."

Rademacher said her service game has improved this spring. In Tuesday's final she lost a total of five points in her five service games.

"I had fun today. I hit my angles where I wanted to," said Rademacher, whose sister, Bianca, was the 2019 No. 1 singles state champ.

Kearney had the champion at 2 doubles (Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson), while Millard South had the 2 singles champ (Riya Kannapareddy).

Results

Team scores: Lincoln East 34.5, Elkhorn South 29.5, Kearney 28, Lincoln Pius X 25, Papillion-La Vista 25, Millard North 24, Fremont 16, Millard West 14, Lincoln North Star 10, Papio South 7, Millard South 0, Lincoln Northeast 0.

Top four individuals

No. 1 singles: 1, Belinda Rademacher, LE, def. Olivia Flood, K, 8-1. 3, Lucy Cho, MN, def. Cece Ulrich, LPX, 8-2. No. 2 singles: 1, Riya Kannapareddy, MN, def. Emma Heacock, K, 8-1. 3, Sofia Sarroub, LE, def. Aly Sherman, ES, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: 1, Sofia Hurst-Haley Wilwerding, PL, def. Aly Woita-Domi Pace, LPX, 8-6. 3, Julia Dittrick-Alyx Scheiber, ES, def. Gibsen Chapman-Adeline Fornander, LE, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Paige Moffett-Emilee Anderson, K, def. Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES. 3, Adisyn Mendlik-Becca Baker, Fre, def. Zoe Campbell-Kendal Hasemann, LE, 8-3.

