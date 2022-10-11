Lincoln East heads to state tennis meet undefeated — in all four of its entries

The results speak for themselves for the Lincoln East boys tennis team.

The Spartans head to the Class A state meet with an undefeated record. That's not just one or two players, but all four of its state entries are unbeaten this fall.

East has a chance to become the first Class A team to have everyone finish with a perfect record. Coach Chris Stock said his team's depth — he keeps 13 on varsity — and a love for the game have gotten the Spartans to this point.

"They all really, really like to play tennis. I think everybody on varsity pretty much plays year round," Stock said. "Probably their favorite thing to do at practice is play each other because the matches are really competitive."

It's been six years since there was a repeat team champion in Class A. But the Spartans will have that opportunity as they've put together spectacular back-to-back seasons.

A year ago, Lincoln East's four state entries were a combined 120-1 before state as the Spartans ended with two state champions and two runners-up. This year, East has a record of 154-0 and has the top seeds in all four divisions.

"It's not really talked about. We just focus on the next thing," Stock said of being unbeaten. "Just being in the (title) chase is really fun and exciting. So if you're in that chase, that's motivation enough.

"I think we have a pretty grounded group."

And this is a different group of Spartans from last year. There are two sophomores and three freshmen in the lineup. That includes No. 1 singles player Hunter Nelson, who has gone 37-0 in his freshman year. Nelson doesn't necessarily overpower opponents, but he limits his mistakes, places shots well and features a strong all-around game.

"He's good at keeping the person on the other side of the net uncomfortable and he's pretty good at dictating (points)," Stock said.

Kirby Le, the 1 singles state runner-up last season, is playing 1 doubles this season and has a 41-0 record with Caden Haar.

Kearney, which placed seventh at state in 2021, is one of the top challengers this fall as it has the second-seeded players at 1 singles (Asher Saulsbury) and 1 doubles (Eli Bond and Sam Rademacher). All five of Saulsbury's losses this fall have come to Nelson.

All four of Lincoln Southwest's entries are seeded in the top six, while Elkhorn South has Metro tournament champs Andrew Nelson (seeded third at 1 singles) and Hayden Kelberlau and Ryan Fitton (seeded fourth at 1 doubles).

Andrew Nelson hasn't lost since Sept. 19 and is on a 10-match win streak. That included a comeback win over Omaha Westside's AJ Shefsky in the Metro final, when Nelson won the last four points of a third-set tiebreaker for an 11-9 win.

"I got some stuff to work on," Nelson said after his win over Shefsky. "I think my serve let me down at certain points. I want to get more consistent with my first serve. And I want to feel more confident, control the points."

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday with the finals at 1 p.m. Friday.